Husker point guard Cam Mack announces his transfer from Nebraska basketball

Fred Hoiberg raised some eyebrows last fall when he was asked to describe the point guard who had joined his Nebraska program just a few months earlier.
“He’s unlike anybody I’ve ever had,” the NU coach said at Big Ten media day about Cam Mack.
Now the player unlike any other, with a journey like few have ever seen, will move on again.
Mack announced on social media Thursday that he will transfer from Nebraska "due to my family circumstances." Mack's mother, Erika Jasper, is currently battling breast cancer.
His announcement came on the one-year anniversary of Hoiberg's introductory news conference as Nebraska's coach. NU now has two open scholarships for the 2020-21 season.
After one season spent alternating between jaw-dropping displays on the court and head-scratching issues off it, Mack, for all intents and purposes, is on his way out of Lincoln.
He leaves after one of the most impressive statistical seasons by a point guard in program history.
Mack averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 28 games while leading Nebraska in minutes played. He finished the regular season tied for 13th nationally in assists per game.
On Dec. 15 against Purdue, he recorded the first triple-double in program history with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in Nebraska’s 70-56 win.
His 179 assists are tied for the third-most ever in a single season by a Husker and were compiled on a team that shot just 41% from the field and 32% from three-point range.
But the Huskers won just one game after that triple-double as Mack’s issues off the court, especially late in the season, began to overshadow his highlights.
I will be transferring from nebraska and keep my eligibility for the nba draft thanks! Stay safe ⭐️💫 pic.twitter.com/GRuYi8kjUf— Cam Mack (@Camiscute2) April 2, 2020
The sophomore was not in the starting lineup for games against South Florida (Nov. 27), Creighton (Dec. 7) or Penn State (Feb. 1). The latter two benchings were the result of Mack being late to the team bus and to a film session, respectively.
The Penn State contest seemed to be a tipping point in Mack’s short time in Lincoln, both on the court and off.
Starting with that game and ending with his final appearance March 1 in a home loss to Northwestern, Mack shot 19-for-73 (26%) from the field and 6-for-29 (21%) from three-point range.
He didn’t travel to the Feb. 24 game at Illinois because of illness. Ten days later, March 5, it was announced he was suspended from the Michigan game for a violation of team rules. In a March 13 post to his social media accounts, Mack said his suspensions all were related to curfew violations or being late to various team functions.
On March 6, Lincoln police said they ticketed Mack on suspicion of negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly rear-ended a car on March 4. That incident occurred just hours before the team flew to Michigan to play the Wolverines.
Mack then traveled with the team to Minnesota for the March 8 regular-season finale but was sent back to Lincoln the day before the game after being suspended again for a violation of team rules along with teammate Dachon Burke.
In the week that followed, Mack went home to Texas to deal with a personal matter. While there, he posted on social media, then deleted twice, his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility. A third post announcing those intentions stayed up.
Mack said in his Wednesday announcement he plans to keep his name in the NBA Draft while also keeping his option open to return to school.
Mack played the 2018-19 season at Salt Lake CC and became one of the most sought-after junior college players in the nation while averaging 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He finished the season as the top-ranked junior college point guard in the country.
He committed to St. John’s in November 2018 after being recruited by current Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih. Then, in April 2019, he asked for and received his release from the school after Abdelmassih joined Fred Hoiberg’s staff at Nebraska.
