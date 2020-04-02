Husker point guard Cam Mack announces his transfer from Nebraska basketball

He didn’t travel to the Feb. 24 game at Illinois because of illness. Ten days later, March 5, it was announced he was suspended from the Michigan game for a violation of team rules. In a March 13 post to his social media accounts, Mack said his suspensions all were related to curfew violations or being late to various team functions.

On March 6, Lincoln police said they ticketed Mack on suspicion of negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly rear-ended a car on March 4. That incident occurred just hours before the team flew to Michigan to play the Wolverines.

Mack then traveled with the team to Minnesota for the March 8 regular-season finale but was sent back to Lincoln the day before the game after being suspended again for a violation of team rules along with teammate Dachon Burke.

In the week that followed, Mack went home to Texas to deal with a personal matter. While there, he posted on social media, then deleted twice, his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility. A third post announcing those intentions stayed up.