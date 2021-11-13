Husker offense seeks to lift the lid as Verge works to settle into point guard role

Fred Hoiberg said it not boastfully, but with the same matter-of-fact tone he takes with nearly every topic when it comes to his Nebraska men's basketball team.
When it comes to the Huskers' offense, it's only a matter of time.
"We're going to take the lid off this thing," Hoiberg said after Friday night's win over Sam Houston State. "We've got too many weapons; too many shooters."
The weapons have mostly misfired through two games, though there have been flashes. A 47-point second half against Sam Houston State in which the Huskers shot 50% from the floor on Friday saw NU make 11 of its 17 two-point attempts and go 19-for-23 (83%) at the free-throw line.
But there hasn't been enough yet from an offense that on paper is Hoiberg's best during his time in Lincoln.
Nebraska is just 9-for-42 (21%) from three-point range through two games after making 11 and 12 threes in its two exhibitions. The bench has scored 20 total points and gone 1-for-14 from three-point range. More than half those points came when Eduardo Andre put up a career-high 11 against Sam Houston State.
The Huskers' offensive attack, free-flowing and overwhelming against Colorado, turned into an iso-ball nightmare against Western Illinois and only got on track in the second half against Sam Houston State.
The good news is, Nebraska found a way to win a game while its supposed strength was a weakness.
"I was really proud of them for hanging in there when that thing wasn’t going in the hoop. And obviously, we dug ourselves a hole and found a way to keep grinding and get out of it," Hoiberg said. "I thought the ball movement was so much better in the second half tonight as well.
"Sometimes, human nature with a new group of guys, when the ball’s not going through the hoop, is to try and do it by yourself. So to go out there and share the ball much better in the second half resulted in some really good possessions."
If Nebraska's offense truly is to take off, the man given the keys to the Husker attack will need to find the form of his exhibition performances.
On the surface, Alonzo Verge's numbers against Sam Houston State were fine enough: 13 points, seven of Nebraska's 10 assists, and a team-best plus/minus rating of plus 17, meaning the Huskers outscored the Bearkats by 17 points when he was on the floor.
But Verge, who is trying to make the move from shooting guard to point guard, went just 4-of-16 from the field and committed a team-high three turnovers. The ball often stuck in his hands offensively when he tried to break down defenders off the dribble instead of keeping the ball moving.
Even one of Nebraska's highlight plays, a Bryce McGowens follow dunk with under a minute left, only happened after Verge appeared to ignore Hoiberg's instructions to slow down and run clock, instead dribbling into a crowd of defenders and losing the ball off the backboard.
"He’s got such a scorer’s mentality, and he’s such a talented basketball player, he can make tough shots. But we don’t always need that," Hoiberg said. "And that’s part of the growth and learning curve as he plays pretty much exclusively with the ball in his hands, where he has primarily played off the ball early on in his career."
Verge has shown the ability to be electric. He's also become a lightning rod for Husker fans just two games into the season.
"He’s a very capable passer, that shows by the seven assists. It’s just about going out there and make sure we make the right play, make the right read, and get a good quality shot on the board," Hoiberg said. "It takes time, and now that the lights are on and this is a full game experience — it’s not in a closed practice gym, it’s not an exhibition — now that it’s out there and it counts, we’ve got to go out there and play the same way."
