Husker offense seeks to lift the lid as Verge works to settle into point guard role

The good news is, Nebraska found a way to win a game while its supposed strength was a weakness.

"I was really proud of them for hanging in there when that thing wasn’t going in the hoop. And obviously, we dug ourselves a hole and found a way to keep grinding and get out of it," Hoiberg said. "I thought the ball movement was so much better in the second half tonight as well.

"Sometimes, human nature with a new group of guys, when the ball’s not going through the hoop, is to try and do it by yourself. So to go out there and share the ball much better in the second half resulted in some really good possessions."

If Nebraska's offense truly is to take off, the man given the keys to the Husker attack will need to find the form of his exhibition performances.

On the surface, Alonzo Verge's numbers against Sam Houston State were fine enough: 13 points, seven of Nebraska's 10 assists, and a team-best plus/minus rating of plus 17, meaning the Huskers outscored the Bearkats by 17 points when he was on the floor.