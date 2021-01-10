Husker notes: Ouedraogo out for 'extended period; Walker impresses in starting debut

“Part of it is, with Yvan out of the lineup for an extended period now, we’re going to have to find a way with smaller lineups to compete on the glass,” Hoiberg said. “Shamiel, I thought, gave us great minutes tonight and a lot of them came at the 5. When we’re small like that, we’re going to have to do an unbelievable job of hitting first and making physical cutouts and rebounding the ball.”

Early threes spell trouble: Indiana knocked down seven first-half three-pointers to jump out to a big early lead, but missed 9-of-11 from beyond the arc in the second half. That was part of the strategy of trying to slow Jackson-Davis inside.

“I would say Nebraska is probably the first team that had the extreme level of let-the-other-guys-shoot-it type of a feel,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “I think they did that to us a little bit last year, as well. They decided not to guard some guys. They decided to leave guys just wide open.”

Take Hoosier guard Rob Phinisee, for example. He scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting (3-of-4 for three) in the first half, but scored just two points in 12 second-half minutes.

Familiar face: A former Nebraska assistant made his way back to Lincoln on Sunday.