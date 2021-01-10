Husker notes: Ouedraogo out for 'extended period; Walker impresses in starting debut

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said this week that his team would be down a player because of COVID-19 protocols after the Huskers and Purdue postponed a game originally scheduled for last Tuesday.
When NU took the court against Indiana on Sunday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the only player not in attendance was sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo.
Hoiberg said during his postgame news conference that NU would be without Ouedraogo for “an extended time.”
The Nice, France, native had started the Huskers’ past four games after coming off the bench earlier in the season. He had averaged 5.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over Nebraska’s first 11 games.
Walker makes first start: Derrick Walker’s long wait finally ended, and he jumped into Nebraska’s starting lineup.
The 6-foot-8 post man made his Husker debut Sunday after serving an NCAA-mandated suspension over the first 11 games of the season. Walker sat out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules after leaving the University of Tennessee in the spring of 2019.
It was an eventful first outing, too. Walker finished with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and added three rebounds, a block, a pair of steals and three turnovers in 26 minutes. He missed a couple of times around the rim, but overall showed why Hoiberg called him the team’s best finisher up close.
“I thought Derrick was phenomenal,” Hoiberg said. “I thought he did a really good job around the basket; he had good, hard rim rolls.”
Walker’s first bucket as a Husker came at the 12:51 mark of the first half on a left-handed layup, set up by a nice feed from guard Teddy Allen.
One play that perhaps summed up Walker’s early-game inconsistency: He made an athletic move to block a shot at the rim by Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, but then lost track of the ball and watched as IU’s Rob Phinisee found it and waltzed right to the rim for an uncontested layup.
As he settled in, though, he looked much more like a player who appeared in 64 games for Tennessee than a guy who hadn’t played in 22 months.
“Just like any game, I was just really excited to be out here,” Walker said. “Just adjusting, I had to catch my breath and get my first wind. Once I got my first wind, I felt like I could play longer.”
Glass work: The Huskers had stretches where they held up well in the rebounding department against a bigger Indiana team, but in pivotal moments gave up too many offensive rebounds.
Overall, Indiana was plus-11 on the boards and had 16 second-chance points. Jackson-Davis had 11 rebounds, but Hoiberg said he thought Walker and 6-6 Shamiel Stevenson competed hard.
“Part of it is, with Yvan out of the lineup for an extended period now, we’re going to have to find a way with smaller lineups to compete on the glass,” Hoiberg said. “Shamiel, I thought, gave us great minutes tonight and a lot of them came at the 5. When we’re small like that, we’re going to have to do an unbelievable job of hitting first and making physical cutouts and rebounding the ball.”
Early threes spell trouble: Indiana knocked down seven first-half three-pointers to jump out to a big early lead, but missed 9-of-11 from beyond the arc in the second half. That was part of the strategy of trying to slow Jackson-Davis inside.
“I would say Nebraska is probably the first team that had the extreme level of let-the-other-guys-shoot-it type of a feel,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “I think they did that to us a little bit last year, as well. They decided not to guard some guys. They decided to leave guys just wide open.”
Take Hoosier guard Rob Phinisee, for example. He scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting (3-of-4 for three) in the first half, but scored just two points in 12 second-half minutes.
Familiar face: A former Nebraska assistant made his way back to Lincoln on Sunday.
Kenya Hunter, who spent five years on the Husker bench under former head coach Tim Miles, is in his first season as an assistant under Miller at IU. Before joining the Hoosiers, Hunter spent two seasons at UConn.
Before the game, Hunter briefly chatted with Thorir Thorbjarnarson.
