Husker men's hoops to play in Orlando tournament in November

  • Updated
Nebraska men's basketball logo 2014

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will compete in the ESPN Events Invitational next season in Orlando, Florida.

The Huskers last played in the tournament in 2017. This year's tournament will run Nov. 24-27 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The eight-team field also includes Florida State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Siena and Stanford.

Seven of the eight teams have previously participated in the event, including Florida State (2009, 2018), Memphis (2013, 2018), Oklahoma (2012), Seton Hall (2016) Siena (2008, 2013) and Stanford (2016). Ole Miss is the only team making its tournament debut.

The tournament could feature the first matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma on the hardwood since the Huskers joined the Big Ten after the 2010-11 season.

Tags

