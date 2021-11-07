 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker men's hoops: Meet the players suiting up for Big Red in 2021-22
0 Comments
topical

Husker men's hoops: Meet the players suiting up for Big Red in 2021-22

  • 0
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31

Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) celebrates a three pointer with his team from the bench in the second half of a game against Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star

Husker men's writer Chris Basnett takes a look at each player on the roster:

0, C.J. Wilcher

6-5, 221, fr., Plainfield, N.J.

Coaches have raved about the Xavier transfer's shooting ability since he arrived on campus. Will be one of the first players off the bench for NU all season.

1, Alonzo Verge

6-3, 164, sr., Chicago

A late transfer portal pickup after Dalano Banton was picked in the NBA Draft, Verge has proved to be an electric addition to NU's backcourt.

2, Trey McGowens

6-4, 196, jr., Pendleton, S.C.

Nebraska's best defensive player, best overall athlete, and a veteran presence entering his fourth year of college hoops.

3, Quaran McPherson

6-3, 199, fr., Queens, N.Y.

Coaches like McPherson's potential, but he may not see the floor much this season with Nebraska's depth at guard. A hard-nosed defender.

4, Jackson Cronin

6-1, 187, fr., Great Neck, N.Y.

Walk-on averaged 21.3 points in eight games as a high school senior last season. A two-time all-Nassau County selection.

5, Bryce McGowens

6-7, 179, fr., Pendleton, S.C.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

The highest-ranked recruit in program history, McGowens has stepped into the starting lineup immediately. A potential one-and-done talent.

Nebraska men's basketball portraits

Nebraska guard Kobe Webster.

10, Kobe Webster

6-0, 176, sr., Indianapolis

Considered turning professional before coming back for one more season. May not have as large a role this year, but will be a critical piece of NU's leadership.

11, Lat Mayen

6-9, 217, jr., Adelaide, Australia

One of two Huskers to start all 27 games last season, Mayen led the team with 48 made three-pointers on 35% shooting from behind the arc.

12, Sam Hoiberg

6-0, 183, fr., Lincoln

The son of head coach Fred Hoiberg, Sam will redshirt this season after averaging 15 points per game for Lincoln Pius X last season.

Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31

Nebraska's Derrick Walker is fouled while attempting to dunk the ball over Colorado's Elijah Parquet (back) and Jabari Walker (12) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

13, Derrick Walker

6-9, 239, jr., Kansas City, Mo.

Now in his fifth season of college basketball, Walker is a respected leader in the Nebraska locker room and a critical piece of NU's frontcourt after averaging 5.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.

14, Trevor Lakes

6-8, 220, sr., Lebanon, Ind.

Offseason shoulder surgery has Lakes fully healthy, and his shooting ability should get him on the floor in spot situations this season.

15, Chris McGraw

6-0, 176, so., Columbus, Ohio

A second-year walk-on, McGraw is in his fourth year of college basketball. Was a teammate of Trey McGowens at Hargrave Military Academy in 2017-18.

21, Jace Piatkowski

6-3, 177, fr., Omaha

The son of Husker legend Eric Piatkowski, Jace appeared in 10 games last season and made his only basket of the year, a three-pointer, in the season-opener against McNeese State.

23, Keon Edwards

6-7, 204, fr., Houston

Primed for a big role after enrolling at DePaul midway through last season and transferring after the school year. A consensus top-100 recruit out of high school.

Nebraska men's basketball portraits

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga.

30, Keisei Tominaga

6-2, 178, so., Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan

Already a fan favorite, Tominaga's unlimited range and infectious energy have him in position to make an immediate impact after two standout seasons at Ranger College in Texas.

32, Wilhelm Breidenbach

6-10, 227, fr., Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

Don't be surprised to see Breidenbach's role increase as the season goes along. Has the ability to handle the ball and shoot the three, and coaches love how hard he plays.

33, Oleg Kojenets

7-0, 223, fr., Kaunas, Lithuania

Probably a year away from contributing, but gives NU an intriguing package to work with his size, and the bloodlines of two parents who played college basketball.

35, Eduardo Andre

6-11, 236, fr., London

Came on strong at the end of last season. One of NU's toughest competitors, he'll have a role when the Huskers run into the big men of the Big Ten.

Meet some Husker hoops fanatics

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News