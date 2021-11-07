Husker men's hoops: Meet the players suiting up for Big Red in 2021-22

Primed for a big role after enrolling at DePaul midway through last season and transferring after the school year. A consensus top-100 recruit out of high school.

30, Keisei Tominaga

6-2, 178, so., Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan

Already a fan favorite, Tominaga's unlimited range and infectious energy have him in position to make an immediate impact after two standout seasons at Ranger College in Texas.

32, Wilhelm Breidenbach

6-10, 227, fr., Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

Don't be surprised to see Breidenbach's role increase as the season goes along. Has the ability to handle the ball and shoot the three, and coaches love how hard he plays.

33, Oleg Kojenets

7-0, 223, fr., Kaunas, Lithuania

Probably a year away from contributing, but gives NU an intriguing package to work with his size, and the bloodlines of two parents who played college basketball.

35, Eduardo Andre

6-11, 236, fr., London