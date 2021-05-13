Husker men's hoops learns Big Ten opponents for 2021-22 season

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced its 2021-22 Big Ten schedule pairings Thursday, featuring seven double-play opponents, and six single-play opponents in the 20-game schedule.

The Cornhuskers will play Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin twice each, once at home and once on the road.

NU will host Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota at Pinnacle Bank Arena, awhile playing road games at Michigan State, Penn State, and Purdue.

In total, 14 of Nebraska's 20 Big Ten games will come against teams who made last season's NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers are also scheduled to host Kansas State in December, and are expected to host Creighton as well after playing the Bluejays in Omaha each of the last two seasons. NU will also have a game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Nebraska's remaining nonconference schedule will be announced later this summer on a date to be determined.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

