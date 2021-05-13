 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker men's hoops learns Big Ten opponents for 2021-22 season
0 comments
topical

Husker men's hoops learns Big Ten opponents for 2021-22 season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 3.1

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced its 2021-22 Big Ten schedule pairings Thursday.

 Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced its 2021-22 Big Ten schedule pairings Thursday, featuring seven double-play opponents, and six single-play opponents in the 20-game schedule.

The Cornhuskers will play Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin twice each, once at home and once on the road.

NU will host Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota at Pinnacle Bank Arena, awhile playing road games at Michigan State, Penn State, and Purdue.

In total, 14 of Nebraska's 20 Big Ten games will come against teams who made last season's NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers are also scheduled to host Kansas State in December, and are expected to host Creighton as well after playing the Bluejays in Omaha each of the last two seasons. NU will also have a game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Nebraska's remaining nonconference schedule will be announced later this summer on a date to be determined.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News