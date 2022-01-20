Husker men's hoops hit with COVID-19, postpones Saturday game at Ohio State

COVID-19 has hit the Nebraska men's basketball team again.

One day after the NU women's team postponed Thursday's game with Rutgers, the Husker men did the same with their Saturday road game at Ohio State.

The postponement comes almost exactly one year after the Huskers began a one-month shutdown during the 2020-21 season as COVID made its way through the program.

Last year's pause began on Jan. 11, and lasted nearly three weeks before NU was able to begin working out again.

According to a Wednesday news release, Nebraska currently has fewer than seven scholarship players available, which is the Big Ten minimum for a team to be able to play a game.

In December, Nebraska had a non-COVID viral infection running through the program that knocked players out of practice, limited what the Huskers could do in workouts, and played a part in back-to-back 30-plus point losses to Michigan and Auburn.

Nebraska and Ohio State will work with the Big Ten office to reschedule the game.

The Huskers' next scheduled game is Tuesday against No. 8 Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena.