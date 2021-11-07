 Skip to main content
Husker men's hoops: Here are three reasons to fill PBA in 2021-22
Husker men's hoops: Here are three reasons to fill PBA in 2021-22

Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31

Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) dribbles around Colorado's Lawson Lovering (34) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The Nebraska men begin the regular season Tuesday at home against Western Illinois. Husker men's hoops writer Chris Basnett offers some intriguing storylines.

1. Shooting, shooting, shooting.

This has the potential to be the best offensive team Nebraska has had in years. In two exhibition games, the Huskers made a total of 23 three-pointers, and it didn't look like a fluke — after making 11 against NAIA Peru State, NU made 12 against a Colorado team picked in the top half of the Pac-12 preseason poll.

Even with a six-plus-minute stretch against the Buffaloes during which it scored just two points, Nebraska still put 82 on the board. It won't always be perfect, but NU appears to have the pieces to make it fun most nights.

2. The new guys

From Alonzo Verge to Keisei Tominaga, Wilhelm Breidenbach to Bryce McGowens, there is no shortage of interesting and intriguing athletes and personalities up and down Nebraska's roster.

Tominaga is already a fan favorite, Verge seems to have an innate ability to get a crowd going, and the freshmen, Breidenbach and McGowens, are primed for stardom.

That's to say nothing of C.J. Wilcher and Keon Edwards, who both look like they'll be a part of the rotation early in the year and will bring their own unique skill sets to the mix.

The Huskers' returning players will be the backbone of anything NU wants to accomplish this season, but it's the new guys who will provide much of the sizzle.

3. Hope

This is Nebraska's 11th season in the Big Ten. In the previous 10, the Huskers finished 10th or worse eight times, and in the bottom four seven times. The past three seasons have seen finishes of 13th, 14th and 14th.

Often, NU's fate was sealed before it played a game. Other times, the Huskers started strong and faded badly.

No matter how things played out, hope has been in short supply more often than not. But there's a different feel this year. The talent upgrade is obvious, even to the untrained eye. There are national basketball analysts picking the Huskers as a surprise team this season.

There is an unprecedented recruiting class, a fun style of play, and an understanding that NU doesn't have to rise far in the Big Ten to be in the conversation for postseason play. For the first time in a while, Nebraska has a shot.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage.

