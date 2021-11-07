Husker men's hoops: Here are three reasons to fill PBA in 2021-22

The Nebraska men begin the regular season Tuesday at home against Western Illinois. Husker men's hoops writer Chris Basnett offers some intriguing storylines.

1. Shooting, shooting, shooting.

This has the potential to be the best offensive team Nebraska has had in years. In two exhibition games, the Huskers made a total of 23 three-pointers, and it didn't look like a fluke — after making 11 against NAIA Peru State, NU made 12 against a Colorado team picked in the top half of the Pac-12 preseason poll.

Even with a six-plus-minute stretch against the Buffaloes during which it scored just two points, Nebraska still put 82 on the board. It won't always be perfect, but NU appears to have the pieces to make it fun most nights.

2. The new guys

From Alonzo Verge to Keisei Tominaga, Wilhelm Breidenbach to Bryce McGowens, there is no shortage of interesting and intriguing athletes and personalities up and down Nebraska's roster.

Tominaga is already a fan favorite, Verge seems to have an innate ability to get a crowd going, and the freshmen, Breidenbach and McGowens, are primed for stardom.