Husker men's hoops delays season ticket renewals as COVID-19 leaves season in flux
Husker men's hoops delays season ticket renewals as COVID-19 leaves season in flux

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15

Fans try to distract Wisconsin’s Brevin Pritzl (1) during a free-throw attempt Feb. 15 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 Journal Star file photo

With the COVID-19 pandemic having already changed the fall sports landscape, the Nebraska men's basketball team is delaying season ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season, it said Tuesday in an email to season ticket holders.

No other information was made available in the email.

"Once we have more clarity on the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball season, we will be in touch with you," the email read.

The Big Ten announced last week it would move to conference-only schedules for all fall sports.

The NU athletic department had previously suspended season ticket renewals for volleyball in late May.

Nebraska's season is scheduled to begin Nov. 2 with an exhibition game against Peru State. The regular-season opener is scheduled for Nov. 10 against Cleveland State.

Last year, with the draw of a new coaching staff and the curiosity of a new roster, Nebraska sold out its season tickets Aug. 22, a full 75 days before the regular-season opener against UC Riverside.

