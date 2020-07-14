Husker men's hoops delays season ticket renewals as COVID-19 leaves season in flux

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the COVID-19 pandemic having already changed the fall sports landscape, the Nebraska men's basketball team is delaying season ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season, it said Tuesday in an email to season ticket holders.

No other information was made available in the email.

"Once we have more clarity on the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball season, we will be in touch with you," the email read.

The Big Ten announced last week it would move to conference-only schedules for all fall sports.

The NU athletic department had previously suspended season ticket renewals for volleyball in late May.

Nebraska's season is scheduled to begin Nov. 2 with an exhibition game against Peru State. The regular-season opener is scheduled for Nov. 10 against Cleveland State.

Last year, with the draw of a new coaching staff and the curiosity of a new roster, Nebraska sold out its season tickets Aug. 22, a full 75 days before the regular-season opener against UC Riverside.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.