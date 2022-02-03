 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Husker men, women to wear special uniforms as part of Black History Month celebrations

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams will wear special uniforms in upcoming games to celebrate Black History Month, the Huskers announced Thursday.

Both the men's and women's jerseys feature a pastel design along the sides that represent the tearing down of obstacles to create something beautiful, while each set of jerseys will also feature goldenrods in the lettering to show appreciation for the contributions of Black individuals with each program. 

The Husker men will wear their uniform for Saturday's home game against Northwestern. The jersey honors Wilbur Wood, the first African American basketball player in school history, who played at NU from 1908-10. He later coached Nebraska's freshman team.

In addition to the special designs, the men's jerseys will feature a "N" logo on the front that is modeled after the jerseys the Huskers wore during Wood's time at Nebraska.

The jerseys are a part of Adidas' Honoring Black Excellence initiative, which celebrates the achievements of Black individuals and Black culture.

People are also reading…

The Husker women’s team will wear the Honoring Black Excellence uniform for its game against Indiana on Feb. 14. The Huskers plan to honor Maurtice Ivy, who was inducted into the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame last fall.

Uniforms

The Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball programs will honor and celebrate Black History Month with a uniquely symbolic uniform. The men will wear the uniforms on Feb. 5 and women will wear theirs on Feb. 14.
Uniforms

The Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball programs will honor and celebrate Black History Month with a uniquely symbolic uniform. The men will wear the uniforms on Feb. 5 and women will wear theirs on Feb. 14.
Uniforms

The Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball programs will honor and celebrate Black History Month with a uniquely symbolic uniform. The men will wear the uniforms on Feb. 5 and women will wear theirs on Feb. 14.
uniforms

The Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball programs will honor and celebrate Black History Month with a uniquely symbolic uniform. The men will wear the uniforms on Feb. 5 and women will wear theirs on Feb. 14.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News