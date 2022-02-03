Husker men, women to wear special uniforms as part of Black History Month celebrations

The Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams will wear special uniforms in upcoming games to celebrate Black History Month, the Huskers announced Thursday.
Both the men's and women's jerseys feature a pastel design along the sides that represent the tearing down of obstacles to create something beautiful, while each set of jerseys will also feature goldenrods in the lettering to show appreciation for the contributions of Black individuals with each program.
The Husker men will wear their uniform for Saturday's home game against Northwestern. The jersey honors Wilbur Wood, the first African American basketball player in school history, who played at NU from 1908-10. He later coached Nebraska's freshman team.
The Husker women’s team will wear the Honoring Black Excellence uniform for its game against Indiana on Feb. 14. The Huskers plan to honor Maurtice Ivy, who was inducted into the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame last fall.
