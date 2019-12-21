Husker men's hoops notes: Good practices don't translate; Kavas breaks slump; Green returns

Nebraska practiced well all week. Even with the distraction of finals, the Huskers seemed in tune with the task ahead as they prepared for North Dakota in the days after beating Purdue.

On Saturday morning, in the team's walk-through, NU looked as crisp as it had all season, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Then the game started.

"I thought we had a good week of prep. I really did," Hoiberg said. "I thought our guys went out there with a great approach and had good practices — we had a great shootaround this morning; very similar I thought to what we had against Purdue.

"I thought we'd come out and play with great energy, but for whatever reason, we didn't."

Nebraska was flat, especially on defense, much of the game. North Dakota shot 47.5% from the floor, the exact same as Nebraska, but made one more total field goal and two more three-pointers than the Huskers.

And as the Hawks gained confidence, Nebraska wavered.