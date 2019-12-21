Husker men's hoops notes: Good practices don't translate; Kavas breaks slump; Green returns

Nebraska practiced well all week. Even with the distraction of finals, the Huskers seemed in tune with the task ahead as they prepared for North Dakota in the days after beating Purdue.
On Saturday morning, in the team's walk-through, NU looked as crisp as it had all season, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said.
Then the game started.
"I thought we had a good week of prep. I really did," Hoiberg said. "I thought our guys went out there with a great approach and had good practices — we had a great shootaround this morning; very similar I thought to what we had against Purdue.
"I thought we'd come out and play with great energy, but for whatever reason, we didn't."
Nebraska was flat, especially on defense, much of the game. North Dakota shot 47.5% from the floor, the exact same as Nebraska, but made one more total field goal and two more three-pointers than the Huskers.
And as the Hawks gained confidence, Nebraska wavered.
"It's something we've got to get more consistent. We have to get more consistent in that area," Hoiberg said. "What I saw in the last two games (against Indiana and Purdue) was, in the huddles, guys talking about adjustments, talking about things we needed to do, what we need to continue to do, what we need to do better.
"Tonight it was just silent. And guys looking at the floor. And bad body language. And this game, the basketball gods work in a funny way. If you don't go out and play the right way and don't play with the right approach, they get you. And that's what happened tonight."
Kavas gets it going: Matej Kavas broke out of a shooting slump that has lasted most of the season, knocking down four three-pointers in five attempts and scoring 12 points.
Kavas' four triples were a season-high, as were his 12 points. He made his first four shots from long range after coming into the game 9-for-36 (25%) on the season and 0-for-7 in his last two games.
A native of Slovenia, Kavas transferred to Nebraska from Seattle, where he was a career 45% three-point shooter.
"It was good to see Matej take the lid off the basket," Hoiberg said. "We need Matej to make shots."
Green back on the floor: Jervay Green was back in the Nebraska rotation Saturday, playing 15 minutes off the bench for the Huskers after serving a two-game suspension for violating of team rules.
Green made an immediate impact, entering the game at the first media timeout, grabbing a rebound and feeding Kevin Cross for a layup.
Green finished with three points, four rebounds and two assists.
Allen takes it in: Teddy Allen, who announced his commitment to the Huskers earlier in the week, was at Saturday's game, sitting in the front row behind Nebraska's bench.
The former Boys Town standout, who began his career at West Virginia before transferring to Wichita State last year, was also at the Purdue game days before his commitment went public. Allen leads the nation in scoring at the junior college level, averaging 32 points per game for Western Nebraska Community College.
Danielson returns to Nebraska: York native Brady Danielson made his first appearance in Pinnacle Bank Arena since last March's state tournament, playing about 18 minutes off the bench for North Dakota.
The former Duke finished with three points and two rebounds, hitting a three-pointer with 11:05 left to give the Hawks a 52-46 lead.
Danielson has been a solid contributor for North Dakota, averaging 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in about 20 minutes per contest. He had a loud cheering section during Saturday's game, part of a vocal group of North Dakota fans who made the trip to Lincoln.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.