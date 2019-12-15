Husker men's hoops notes: Defense steps up; Easley plays big minutes; Green still suspended

Nebraska executed its offensive game plan to perfection Sunday against Purdue.
What might get lost in the 70-56 win is that NU's defense was as good as it's been all season.
Two days after giving up 96 points at Indiana in an overtime loss, Nebraska limited the Boilermakers to their worse shooting game of the season.
Purdue shot 30.4% from the field, even with its size advantage on the front line. The Boilers, with Nebraska sagging into the paint, went just 6-of-35 from three-point range (17.1%).
And over the game's final eight minutes, after Purdue put together an 8-0 run to get within two, Nebraska limited the Boilermakers to six points on three makes the rest of the way.
"To bounce back with a mental day (Saturday) and really challenge these guys to go out there and put in a game plan, and to execute it pretty much to perfection, I thought our energy and focus in our walk-through this morning was as good as it's been all year," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "This team poses a lot of problems with their size and their physicality."
Matt Haarms, Purdue's 7-foot-3 center and second-leading scorer, finished 1-for-8 from the field for three points. Jahaad Proctor, who came in leading the Boilermakers at 14.2 points per game, finished with five on 2-for-11 shooting.
Only 6-9 Trevion Williams found consistent success against Nebraska's defense, going 9-for-13 for 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.
Oh yes, the rebounding. Often this year, the Huskers have played good defense only to see a team get multiple cracks at a basket because of offensive boards.
Purdue grabbed its share Sunday — 19 on 55 missed shots. But Nebraska also battled the Boilers nearly even overall, pulling down 45 rebounds to Purdue's 49.
"I think this is what won the game — we had that lull in the middle of the first half where we couldn't throw that thing in the ocean, but we kept guarding," Hoiberg said. "And we gave ourselves a chance because they were not able to pull away when we couldn't score the ball because of our defensive energy."
Easley plays big minutes: In his most extensive action of the season, walk-on and former Lincoln Pius X standout Charlie Easley came off the bench to play nine minutes for the Huskers.
With a limited roster thanks to Jervay Green's suspension, Easley's statistics weren't big: two points and a rebound. But the former Thunderbolt was solid on defense.
And when he got his chance on offense he cashed in, driving the lane and drawing a foul on Haarms before knocking down a pair of free throws.
"One guy that I recognized in our locker room was Charlie. Charlie Easley works as hard as anybody that I’ve been around. And for him to go out there and keep himself prepared and keep himself ready..." Hoiberg said.
"When you’re out of a rotation, which I was plenty of times in my career, you wait for these types of opportunities. And the amount of work you put in will help you prepare to go out and have a positive impact on the game."
Easley was greeted with a large cheer when he first entered the game, and an even bigger one when he left.
"It was a great feeling. I've always kind of been a crowd-feeder and I like the energy" Easley said. "It was just a great feeling to be out there with my teammates and affecting the game, and it was good to get the win in the end."
Green still suspended: Junior guard Jervay Green missed his second straight game after being indefinitely suspended hours before the Huskers took on Purdue.
Green was a part of Nebraska's walk-through Saturday, and Sunday was watching from half court as his teammates went through warmups. During the game, he sat at the end of the bench with redshirts Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker.
Haarms in concussion protocol: Haarms took a scary fall late in the game, getting tangled up with Easley in the lane and smacking his head on the court.
He was down for several minutes before slowly being helped to his feet by trainers from both Nebraska and Purdue, and was wobbly in making his way back to the Purdue locker room.
The Purdue basketball Twitter account said after the game that Haarms went through concussion protocol at the arena and was on the team plane out of Lincoln.
