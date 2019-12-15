Husker men's hoops notes: Defense steps up; Easley plays big minutes; Green still suspended

"One guy that I recognized in our locker room was Charlie. Charlie Easley works as hard as anybody that I’ve been around. And for him to go out there and keep himself prepared and keep himself ready..." Hoiberg said.

"When you’re out of a rotation, which I was plenty of times in my career, you wait for these types of opportunities. And the amount of work you put in will help you prepare to go out and have a positive impact on the game."

Easley was greeted with a large cheer when he first entered the game, and an even bigger one when he left.

"It was a great feeling. I've always kind of been a crowd-feeder and I like the energy" Easley said. "It was just a great feeling to be out there with my teammates and affecting the game, and it was good to get the win in the end."

Green still suspended: Junior guard Jervay Green missed his second straight game after being indefinitely suspended hours before the Huskers took on Purdue.

Green was a part of Nebraska's walk-through Saturday, and Sunday was watching from half court as his teammates went through warmups. During the game, he sat at the end of the bench with redshirts Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker.