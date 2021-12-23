Husker men hopeful Wednesday's 'clear their headspace' victory gets them pointed in right direction

The true test of Nebraska’s confidence, as Hoiberg said, will come when Nebraska hits a rough patch. That will certainly happen more than once in the weeks to come.

NU hasn’t responded well to such adversity so far this season, to put it kindly. And the Huskers didn’t face much against Kennesaw State outside of the opening few minutes.

But, “we’re learning," Verge said. "And that’s the biggest thing. We’re learning and we’re going through adversity right now, and I feel like when it does come to that time where we’re in a game and it’s a close game, we done been through everything. Our back has been against the wall this whole season. So I feel like it’s prepared us for what’s coming ahead.”

Nebraska fell behind 16-8 against the Owls, doing many of the things that had gotten it in trouble during its five-game losing streak. But NU stayed with it, and eventually took control.

“If we play like this, we have a chance,” Hoiberg said. “That’s the bottom line.”

That’s easier said than done in the Big Ten. But Nebraska now appears to at least have a blueprint going forward. The key will be not to lose those plans in the days ahead.