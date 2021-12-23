Husker men hopeful Wednesday's 'clear their headspace' victory gets them pointed in right direction

While it was unlikely the Nebraska men’s basketball team was going to lose to Kennesaw State on Wednesday night, the Huskers still badly needed to perform well in a win.
By and large NU did that, moving the ball, hitting shots and getting everyone involved in an 88-74 victory that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
The trick now, for a team that needs all the good mojo it can get, is to bottle up those good feelings and try to find a way to keep them fresh until the calendar turns to 2022.
Nebraska doesn’t play again until hosting Ohio State on Jan. 2, and will take four days off with players scattering to their families for Christmas before returning Monday.
“We’ve just got to continue to build and get better. I told them to enjoy this break with their families,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said after Wednesday’s game. “They get four days to recoup and recover, get their minds right, get their bodies right.
“Hopefully, with seeing the ball go through the basket, it’ll give them some confidence and clear their head space for when they get back.”
Nebraska will hold an evening practice Monday, and could potentially do some two-a-day work in the first few days back before it dives into preparations for the beginning of a brutal January schedule.
Of the nine games Nebraska will play in January, eight will come against teams that made last season’s NCAA Tournament. The other is against an Indiana squad that has already beaten NU once this season.
No plane tickets to Siberia, but a quicker hook coming for Huskers who take tough shots for struggling offense
If the Huskers want to have any hope of salvaging something out of this season after going 6-5 in the nonconference in addition to losing a pair of early Big Ten games, it will have to start in that difficult January stretch.
“To be honest, it obviously hasn’t gone the way we wanted,” NU forward Lat Mayen said of NU’s nonconference slate. “But it’s a team thing — we’ve just got to keep building, keep trusting each other, keep building each other’s confidence, and just keep it going.”
That C-word, confidence, could be the key. The Huskers were devoid of it for blowout losses against Michigan and Auburn, and found it in short supply in a disappointing home defeat against Kansas State.
So low-major foe or not, being able to execute and feel good about something Wednesday was a needed respite, despite the effect it may or may not have as the level of competition takes a big step up.
“To me, it’s all about confidence; a mixture of confidence and trust, just us trusting each other tonight, moving the ball, making that extra pass, things like that,” NU guard Alonzo Verge said. “It plays a very big part in what we’re trying to do.”
The true test of Nebraska’s confidence, as Hoiberg said, will come when Nebraska hits a rough patch. That will certainly happen more than once in the weeks to come.
NU hasn’t responded well to such adversity so far this season, to put it kindly. And the Huskers didn’t face much against Kennesaw State outside of the opening few minutes.
But, “we’re learning," Verge said. "And that’s the biggest thing. We’re learning and we’re going through adversity right now, and I feel like when it does come to that time where we’re in a game and it’s a close game, we done been through everything. Our back has been against the wall this whole season. So I feel like it’s prepared us for what’s coming ahead.”
Nebraska fell behind 16-8 against the Owls, doing many of the things that had gotten it in trouble during its five-game losing streak. But NU stayed with it, and eventually took control.
“If we play like this, we have a chance,” Hoiberg said. “That’s the bottom line.”
That’s easier said than done in the Big Ten. But Nebraska now appears to at least have a blueprint going forward. The key will be not to lose those plans in the days ahead.
“And I’m not giving up on this team; I’m not going to stop working hard every day; and I’m not going to stop pushing these guys,” Verge said. “So we’re going to keep this thing going, and we’re going to figure it out.”
