Husker men face one last finals week test as they seek to maintain momentum

One more test to end finals week.
That's how the Nebraska men's basketball team is approaching Saturday's game against North Dakota. After back-to-back strong performances against Big Ten foes, including a 14-point win over Purdue, the Huskers have now gone through finals week and will scatter after the game to celebrate the holidays with their families.
That's a lot of distractions for a team that seemed to discover something in games against Indiana and the Boilermakers and perhaps changed the outlook of its season.
With a game against the Fighting Hawks set for 5 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the opportunity exists to build on the Purdue win. The opportunity also exists for Nebraska to struggle at home again with a nonconference opponent.
"You can't come in here and get all happy and lose the focus on why we've had success the last couple games," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. "You've got to come in here with a workman's-like ethic and continue to build on what we're trying to accomplish and come out with great energy in practice."
To the players' credit, Hoiberg said, they've done just that. Finals week can be difficult enough without the added burden of playing major college basketball. But Nebraska got to the end of the semester healthy, both mentally and physically, and has a chance to keep the positive momentum going forward.
"That's what this week is all about, is to get these guys through this first semester and then hopefully have great energy in our game tomorrow and give us something to feel good about over the Christmas break," Hoiberg said.
Nebraska will again have the services of Jervay Green, who Hoiberg said has been reinstated after serving a two-game suspension for a violation of team rules. In Green's absence, Thorir Thorbjarnarson stepped into the starting lineup and the Huskers played some of their best basketball of the season.
Despite their improved play in Green's absence, the Huskers were still shorthanded. Now with a full complement of available players, can NU maintain its level of play?
Sounds like another test within the test of the actual game.
"We've been talking a lot about trust — trusting each other — and I think after that first half at Creighton, that's something we don't want to let happen again," Thorbjarnarson said. "So we just have to go out there and keep pushing. And we know now what it takes."
That belief, Hoiberg said, has made this week of practice easier for the coaching staff when it comes to keeping NU focused.
"They have come in here, we’ve gotten our work done, we’ve gotten what we needed to get accomplished, accomplished. We’ve figured it out, and that’s what I think this team is looking at right now, is to build on the things that have made us a solid basketball team these last two games," Hoiberg said. "And again, it’s something that, the game of basketball is so much about confidence, and I do sense more confidence with our group right now based on how we’ve played against two Big Ten opponents."
North Dakota isn't a Big Ten opponent. But while they appear to be a different team now than it was at the start of the season, the Huskers have still shown a propensity to let teams without a big-time pedigree hang around.
Changing that trend, as much as playing Indiana close and beating Purdue, could show the progress Hoiberg's players have made since early November.
"If it's not a big name, we have to approach it the same way as a Big Ten game," Thorbjarnarson said. "Because we know what it takes to win those types of games now. We just have to have that focus on, no matter the opponent, go out there and do our best and win."
