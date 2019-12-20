Husker men face one last finals week test as they seek to maintain momentum

"That's what this week is all about, is to get these guys through this first semester and then hopefully have great energy in our game tomorrow and give us something to feel good about over the Christmas break," Hoiberg said.

Nebraska will again have the services of Jervay Green, who Hoiberg said has been reinstated after serving a two-game suspension for a violation of team rules. In Green's absence, Thorir Thorbjarnarson stepped into the starting lineup and the Huskers played some of their best basketball of the season.

Despite their improved play in Green's absence, the Huskers were still shorthanded. Now with a full complement of available players, can NU maintain its level of play?

Sounds like another test within the test of the actual game.

"We've been talking a lot about trust — trusting each other — and I think after that first half at Creighton, that's something we don't want to let happen again," Thorbjarnarson said. "So we just have to go out there and keep pushing. And we know now what it takes."

That belief, Hoiberg said, has made this week of practice easier for the coaching staff when it comes to keeping NU focused.