As the Nebraska men's basketball team grinds toward the beginning of the season, the Huskers got a special look into the past Monday.
Jimmy Kubacki, who hit the game-winning shot to lift Nebraska over Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas in 1958, visited Monday's practice.
What made the visit even more special? Kubacki's coach on that 1958 Husker team was Fred Hoiberg's grandfather, Jerry Bush.
Can you name the Husker legend and it isn't coach Hoiberg?
Judging from the smiles on both men's faces in a photo posted online by NU assistant coach Doc Sadler, it was a special reunion.
Hoiberg has spoken often and fondly about his grandfather's time at Nebraska since taking the NU job. At his introductory press conference, Hoiberg was presented with Jerry Bush's original contract, which had been framed and matted.
During that 1958 game, Bush probably looked at his bench and saw Kubacki sitting there in street clothes, unable to play because of a knee injury. But when Nebraska's Gary Reimers had to leave the game with a leg injury of his own, Kubacki convinced Bush to let him suit up and enter late in the contest.
February 22, 1958.
Jimmy Kubacki nailed an 18-footer to beat Wilt Chamberlain's Jayhawks in Lincoln, 43-41.
✊ #TBT #GBR pic.twitter.com/dv2H8cZdmC
The rest, as they say, is history. With the game tied at 41 in the dying seconds, Kubacki drained his famous shot.
The win remains one of the biggest upsets in program history. Just two weeks earlier, Kansas had beaten Nebraska 102-46, with Chamberlain scoring 46 points. Nebraska celebrated by carrying Bush into the team showers afterwards. The victory, on a Saturday, led to NU cancelling classes the following Monday.
Blessed to have so many reminders of my grandfather during his time coaching Nebraska
An all-time moment for the Nebraska basketball program. And Monday, a special moment for the Huskers' new coach.