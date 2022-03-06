 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Husker hoops without Bryce McGowens at No. 10 Wisconsin

  • 0
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.9

Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens is out for Sunday's game against Wisconsin with a hand injury, the team announced shortly before the game.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

The Nebraska men's basketball team is without perhaps its top player in its regular-season finale.

Bryce McGowens, the leading candidate for Big Ten freshman of the year, is out for the game at No. 10 Wisconsin with a hand injury, the team announced shortly before tip.

McGowens was injured during Nebraska's win at No. 23 Ohio State, a game in which he scored 26 points while playing 37 minutes.

McGowens leads Nebraska in scoring at 17.2 points per game, is second on the team in rebounding at 5.3 per game, and is tied for second in assists.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News