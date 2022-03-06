Husker hoops without Bryce McGowens at No. 10 Wisconsin

The Nebraska men's basketball team is without perhaps its top player in its regular-season finale.

Bryce McGowens, the leading candidate for Big Ten freshman of the year, is out for the game at No. 10 Wisconsin with a hand injury, the team announced shortly before tip.

McGowens was injured during Nebraska's win at No. 23 Ohio State, a game in which he scored 26 points while playing 37 minutes.

McGowens leads Nebraska in scoring at 17.2 points per game, is second on the team in rebounding at 5.3 per game, and is tied for second in assists.

