Husker hoops walk-on Porter enters transfer portal

Nebraska men's basketball walk-on Bret Porter announced Friday he was entering the transfer portal.

A fourth-generation Husker athlete, Porter followed his father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather to Nebraska, as all played football in Lincoln dating back more than 100 years.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I was kind of forced to like Nebraska, obviously," Porter joked after announcing his commitment in June 2019.

A 6-foot-5, 228-pound forward, Porter redshirted as a freshman in 2019-20.

He appeared in seven games this season, but did not attempt a shot while finishing with one rebound, one assist, and one blocked shot in 10 total minutes of playing time.

Porter came to NU from Millard North High School, where he rehabbed a torn ACL in just 4½ months in order to be able to play his senior season for the Mustangs.

He averaged 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a senior after averaging 13.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game his junior season.

Thanks to his redshirt season and the free year of eligibility given to all winter sports athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter will still be able to play four seasons at whatever school he chooses to transfer to.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.