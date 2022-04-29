Husker hoops walk-on Piatkowski enters transfer portal

Jace Piatkowski, a walk-on guard with the Nebraska men's basketball team, entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The son of all-time Husker great Eric Piatkowski, Jace didn't appear in a game in 2021-22, his third season with the program.

He joined the team in 2019, redshirting his freshman season before playing in 10 games in 2020-21.

He made the lone field goal of his Husker career in his first game, hitting a three-pointer against McNeese State in the 2020-21 season opener.

Piatkowski played 18 total minutes that season, going 1-for-2 at the free throw line and grabbing two rebounds.

The Elkhorn South graduate last appeared in a game on March 4, 2021, at Iowa.

