Husker hoops walk-on Piatkowski enters transfer portal

Jace Piatkowski, a walk-on guard with the Nebraska men's basketball team, entered the transfer portal on Friday.
The son of all-time Husker great Eric Piatkowski, Jace didn't appear in a game in 2021-22, his third season with the program.
He joined the team in 2019, redshirting his freshman season before playing in 10 games in 2020-21.
He made the lone field goal of his Husker career in his first game, hitting a three-pointer against McNeese State in the 2020-21 season opener.
Piatkowski played 18 total minutes that season, going 1-for-2 at the free throw line and grabbing two rebounds.
The Elkhorn South graduate last appeared in a game on March 4, 2021, at Iowa.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Tags
Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Basnett
Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter
A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.