HUSKER MEN'S HOOPS

Husker hoops walk-on Piatkowski enters transfer portal; staffer Katsantonis moves on

Nebraska men's basketball portraits

Husker hoops walk-on Jace Piatkowski entered the transfer portal on Friday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Jace Piatkowski, a walk-on guard with the Nebraska men's basketball team, entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The son of all-time Husker great Eric Piatkowski, Jace didn't appear in a game in 2021-22, his third season with the program.

He joined the team in 2019, redshirting his freshman season before playing in 10 games in 2020-21.

He made the lone field goal of his Husker career in his first game, hitting a three-pointer against McNeese State in the 2020-21 season opener.

Piatkowski played 18 total minutes that season, going 1-for-2 at the free-throw line and grabbing two rebounds.

The Elkhorn South graduate last appeared in a game on March 4, 2021, at Iowa.

Recruting staffer Katsantonis moving on: NU recruiting coordinator Athan Katsantonis announced Friday he was moving on from the Huskers.

Katsantonis joined Nebraska in 2020 as a graduate manager, spending one year in that role before moving to recruiting coordinator after Shannan Lum accepted a position on the Dallas Mavericks' staff.

A 2020 graduate of Syracuse University, Katsantonis spent four years as a student manager and two years as the head manager for the Orange under coach Jim Boeheim.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

