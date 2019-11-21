{{featured_button_text}}
South Dakota State vs. Nebraska, 11.15

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg smiles at a comment from an official in the closing minutes of the game against South Dakota State on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The first part of Nebraska's 2020-21 men's basketball schedule is in place.

The Huskers will play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational next year, NU announced Thursday morning. The event will be played Nov. 19, 20 and 22 on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

There are plenty of interesting matchups in the field, as well.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

More specifically, there is a potential matchup with Missouri. The teams have played 219 times in a series that dates to 1908, but haven't met since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

Other teams in the field include Charlotte, where current NU special assistant Bobby Lutz was the head coach from 1999 to 2010; Utah State, which is coached by former NU assistant Craig Smith; Penn, which upset Nebraska in the 1994 NCAA Tournament; Pitt, where current Nebraska forward Shamiel Stevenson started his college career; Dayton, where former Husker Jordy Tshimanga will be a senior next season; and Loyola Chicago, who Nebraska could face next week at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Load comments