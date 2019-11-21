The first part of Nebraska's 2020-21 men's basketball schedule is in place.
The Huskers will play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational next year, NU announced Thursday morning. The event will be played Nov. 19, 20 and 22 on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
There are plenty of interesting matchups in the field, as well.
More specifically, there is a potential matchup with Missouri. The teams have played 219 times in a series that dates to 1908, but haven't met since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.
Other teams in the field include Charlotte, where current NU special assistant Bobby Lutz was the head coach from 1999 to 2010; Utah State, which is coached by former NU assistant Craig Smith; Penn, which upset Nebraska in the 1994 NCAA Tournament; Pitt, where current Nebraska forward Shamiel Stevenson started his college career; Dayton, where former Husker Jordy Tshimanga will be a senior next season; and Loyola Chicago, who Nebraska could face next week at the Cayman Islands Classic.