Husker hoops to play Auburn in December at Atlanta Hawks' arena as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving

The Nebraska men's basketball team has another intriguing road trip on its schedule.
The Huskers will play Auburn on Dec. 11 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event, a source confirmed to the Journal Star Wednesday.
The game is one of four set for Dec. 11 at the home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks. The other matchups are LSU-Georgia Tech, Clemson-Drake, and Ole Miss-Western Kentucky.
Auburn also gives NU a fifth high-major opponent in the nonconference schedule. The Huskers will travel to North Carolina State for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and will host Colorado (exhibition), Creighton and Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Auburn went 13-14 last season. But coach Bruce Pearl has overhauled the roster by bringing in former five-star prospect Walker Kessler as a transfer from North Carolina, and adding one of the top recruits in the nation in five-star Jabari Smith.
Auburn also picked up a high-major transfer in former Georgia guard K.D. Johnson, and added two more transfer guards in Zep Jasper from College of Charleston and Wendell Green from Eastern Kentucky.
The Tigers were 25-6 in 2019-20 before the remainder of the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pearl took Auburn to the Final Four in 2018-19, losing to Virginia in a memorable national semifinal matchup that saw the Cavaliers make three free throws with 0.6 seconds left for a 63-62 win.
