 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker hoops to play Auburn in December at Atlanta Hawks' arena as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving
0 Comments
topical

Husker hoops to play Auburn in December at Atlanta Hawks' arena as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 3.1

Nebraska's Derrick Walker (left) and Trey McGowens walk back to the sideline after celebrating Walker's dunk against Rutgers in the second half March 1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the five players who have verbally committed to Nebraska football this month and plenty more.

The Nebraska men's basketball team has another intriguing road trip on its schedule.

The Huskers will play Auburn on Dec. 11 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event, a source confirmed to the Journal Star Wednesday.

The game is one of four set for Dec. 11 at the home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks. The other matchups are LSU-Georgia Tech, Clemson-Drake, and Ole Miss-Western Kentucky.

Auburn also gives NU a fifth high-major opponent in the nonconference schedule. The Huskers will travel to North Carolina State for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and will host Colorado (exhibition), Creighton and Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Auburn went 13-14 last season. But coach Bruce Pearl has overhauled the roster by bringing in former five-star prospect Walker Kessler as a transfer from North Carolina, and adding one of the top recruits in the nation in five-star Jabari Smith. 

Auburn also picked up a high-major transfer in former Georgia guard K.D. Johnson, and added two more transfer guards in Zep Jasper from College of Charleston and Wendell Green from Eastern Kentucky. 

The Tigers were 25-6 in 2019-20 before the remainder of the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pearl took Auburn to the Final Four in 2018-19, losing to Virginia in a memorable national semifinal matchup that saw the Cavaliers make three free throws with 0.6 seconds left for a 63-62 win.

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Bucks game 4 loss just bad coaching?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News