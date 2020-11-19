 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker hoops to open season on BTN, travel to Creighton for second straight year
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Husker hoops to open season on BTN, travel to Creighton for second straight year

{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15

Nebraska will open the 2020-21 season at 11 a.m. next Wednesday with a televised game against McNeese State.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Nebraska men's basketball team will play at Creighton for the second year in a row and will open the season with a morning tip.

The Huskers, after releasing their conference schedule Wednesday night, revealed their nonconference slate Thursday morning.

The season will start Wednesday, Nov. 25, with a home game against McNeese State. That game will tip at 11 a.m. and be televised by BTN.

All seven of NU's nonconference games will likely be televised. Only the Georgia Tech game Dec. 9 and the Creighton game Dec. 11 do not have television information, but the game against the Yellow Jackets will be on an ESPN network as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and the CU game potentially going to a Fox or CBS network.

That should be music to the ears of Husker fans, as the Huskers said Thursday no fans will be allowed in Pinnacle Bank Arena during the nonconference portion of the schedule. 

As for the first five games on the slate, at least four and potentially all five will be on BTN.

After McNeese State, the Huskers will play Saint Louis on Thanksgiving Day beginning at 1 p.m. The following Saturday, Nov. 28, NU will host San Francisco in its second game of the Golden Window Classic. That game will be broadcast on either BTN or BTN+.

South Dakota comes to Lincoln Dec. 1, with the game set for an 8 p.m. tip on BTN. The Huskers will then be off until Dec. 6, when they start a stretch of three games in six days against Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, and Creighton.

The Florida A&M game will tip at 1 p.m. and be televised on BTN. Tip times and television information for Georgia Tech and Creighton are still to be announced.

2020-21 schedule

Nov. 25, McNeese State, 11 a.m., BTN

Nov. 26, St. Louis, 1 p.m., BTN

Nov. 28, San Francisco, TBA

Dec. 1, South Dakota, 8 p.m., BTN

Dec. 6, Florida A&M, 1 p.m., BTN

Dec. 9, Georgia Tech, TBA

Dec. 11, at Creighton, TBA

Dec. 21, at Wisconsin, TBA

Dec. 25, Michigan, TBA

Dec. 30, at Ohio State, TBA

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 2, Michigan State, TBA

Jan. 5, at Purdue, TBA

Jan. 10, Indiana, TBA

Jan. 13, Illinois, TBA

Jan. 16, at Maryland, TBA

Jan. 20, Minnesota, TBA

Jan. 24, at Iowa, TBA

Feb. 3, at Michigan State, TBA

Feb. 7/8, at Minnesota, TBA

Feb. 11, Wisconsin, TBA

Feb. 14, at Penn State, TBA

Feb. 17, Maryland, TBA

Feb. 20, Purdue, TBA

Feb. 24, at Illinois, TBA

Feb. 28, Rutgers, TBA

March 6/7, at Northwestern, TBA

Check back for updates to this story.

Meet this year's team

 

 

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hoiberg describes situation around team's schedule and previews team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News