Husker hoops to open season on BTN, travel to Creighton for second straight year

The Nebraska men's basketball team will play at Creighton for the second year in a row and will open the season with a morning tip.

The Huskers, after releasing their conference schedule Wednesday night, revealed their nonconference slate Thursday morning.

The season will start Wednesday, Nov. 25, with a home game against McNeese State. That game will tip at 11 a.m. and be televised by BTN.

All seven of NU's nonconference games will likely be televised. Only the Georgia Tech game Dec. 9 and the Creighton game Dec. 11 do not have television information, but the game against the Yellow Jackets will be on an ESPN network as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and the CU game potentially going to a Fox or CBS network.

That should be music to the ears of Husker fans, as the Huskers said Thursday no fans will be allowed in Pinnacle Bank Arena during the nonconference portion of the schedule.

As for the first five games on the slate, at least four and potentially all five will be on BTN.