Husker hoops to host Colorado in charity exhibition game on Halloween
The Nebraska men's basketball team will host Colorado on Halloween in a charity exhibition benefitting three Lincoln non-profits.

The Nebraska men's basketball team will host Colorado on Halloween in a charity exhibition game to raise money for a trio of Lincoln nonprofit charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskers and Buffaloes will meet at noon Sunday, Oct. 31, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the exhibition, with proceeds from the contest going to the TeamMates mentoring program, the YWCA of Lincoln for its Employ402 program, and the Nebraska Greats Foundation.

The game will be included in 2021-22 season-ticket packages, while single-game tickets for the matchup, if available, will be announced at a later date.

"Over the past year, we have sought out ways for our program to make a positive impact in the community, and this charity game against Colorado allows us to directly help those in Lincoln who have been directly affected by COVID-19," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "We appreciate coach (Tad) Boyle and his team for coming to Lincoln. I think it will be a matchup our fans will be excited to see and allows both team a chance to gain valuable experience prior to the start of the regular season."

Nebraska will make a return trip to Boulder in 2022 in a similar charity exhibition.

It will be the first meeting between the teams since March 5, 2011, when the programs met in the Big 12 regular-season finale before Nebraska moved to the Big Ten and Colorado went to the Pac-12.

Colorado is coming off a 23-9 season when it reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Buffaloes return two key players from that squad in honorable mention all Pac-12 pick Even Battey, and 31-game starter Eli Parquet. The game will also be a matchup of two elite recruiting classes, with Colorado's incoming class ranked 11th nationally by 247 Sports.

"We are excited to bring the Buffs to Lincoln and compete against a familiar foe from our days in both the Big 12 and Big Eight," Boyle said. "Coach Hoiberg has his program poised for future success and will be a great test for our young team. More importantly, we are honored to help raise money for various Lincoln charities who have been negatively affected by the recent pandemic. We look forward to the Cornhuskers returning the favor to the Boulder community next year."

The Colorado game will be the first of two for Nebraska against former Big 12 foes. The Huskers will host Kansas State Dec. 19.

The mission of the TeamMates Mentoring Program is to impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring. The program, which was started by Tom and Nancy Osborne in 1991, now serves more than 170 school districts across five states.

The YWCA’s Employ402 Program is a job readiness program created to address barriers and provide resources for community members seeking mobility, stability and ingenuity surrounding employment. The Keys Series explores the topics of financial literacy, overcoming barriers and strengths development.

The mission of the Nebraska Greats Foundation is to provide medical and financial assistance to in-need former athletes from Nebraska’s 16 four-year colleges and universities. The organization was started by Jerry Murtaugh in 2014 is a member of the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands.

