Husker hoops to host Colorado in charity exhibition game on Halloween

The Nebraska men's basketball team will host Colorado on Halloween in a charity exhibition game to raise money for a trio of Lincoln nonprofit charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskers and Buffaloes will meet at noon Sunday, Oct. 31, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the exhibition, with proceeds from the contest going to the TeamMates mentoring program, the YWCA of Lincoln for its Employ402 program, and the Nebraska Greats Foundation.

The game will be included in 2021-22 season-ticket packages, while single-game tickets for the matchup, if available, will be announced at a later date.

"Over the past year, we have sought out ways for our program to make a positive impact in the community, and this charity game against Colorado allows us to directly help those in Lincoln who have been directly affected by COVID-19," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "We appreciate coach (Tad) Boyle and his team for coming to Lincoln. I think it will be a matchup our fans will be excited to see and allows both team a chance to gain valuable experience prior to the start of the regular season."

Nebraska will make a return trip to Boulder in 2022 in a similar charity exhibition.