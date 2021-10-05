Husker hoops to appear on national TV 28 times; plenty of home night games at PBA

The Nebraska men's basketball team will appear on national television at least 28 times this season.

The Big Ten announced its television schedules for each school on Tuesday.

Nebraska will play on the Big Ten Network 19 times, the ESPN family of networks five times, and four times on FS1.

Four regular-season games and the exhibition contests against Peru State and Colorado will be on BTN+.

The Nebraska-Creighton game will tip off at 6 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and will be televised on FS1. That is also NU's first national TV appearance of the season.

Nebraska's home game against Michigan and its Holiday Hoopsgiving matchup against Auburn will both be on ESPN2.

The four regular-season games on BTN+ will be home games against Western Illinois, Sam Houston State, Idaho State, and South Dakota.

The full schedule is below.

Wed., Oct. 27, Peru State (exhibition), B1G+, TBA

Sun., Oct. 31, Colorado (charity exhibition), B1G+, 11 a.m.

Tues., Nov. 9, Western Illinois, B1G+, TBA

Fri., Nov. 12, Sam Houston, B1G+, TBA