Husker hoops to appear on national TV 28 times; plenty of home night games at PBA
Husker hoops to appear on national TV 28 times; plenty of home night games at PBA

Nebraska basketball, 10.1

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (left) dribbles before driving during the team's intrasquad scrimmage at Opening Night on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The Nebraska men's basketball team will appear on national television at least 28 times this season.

The Big Ten announced its television schedules for each school on Tuesday.

Nebraska will play on the Big Ten Network 19 times, the ESPN family of networks five times, and four times on FS1. 

Four regular-season games and the exhibition contests against Peru State and Colorado will be on BTN+.

The Nebraska-Creighton game will tip off at 6 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and will be televised on FS1. That is also NU's first national TV appearance of the season.

Nebraska's home game against Michigan and its Holiday Hoopsgiving matchup against Auburn will both be on ESPN2.

The four regular-season games on BTN+ will be home games against Western Illinois, Sam Houston State, Idaho State, and South Dakota.

The full schedule is below.

Wed., Oct. 27, Peru State (exhibition), B1G+, TBA

Sun., Oct. 31, Colorado (charity exhibition), B1G+, 11 a.m.

Tues., Nov. 9, Western Illinois, B1G+, TBA

Fri., Nov. 12, Sam Houston, B1G+, TBA

Tues., Nov. 16, Creighton (Gavitt Games), FS1, 6 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 19, Idaho State, B1G+, TBA

Sun., Nov. 21, Southern, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 23, Tennessee State, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 27, South Dakota, B1G+, TBA

Wed., Dec. 1, at NC State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), ESPN2 or ESPNU, TBA

Sat., Dec. 4, at Indiana, Big Ten Network, TBA

Tues., Dec. 7, Michigan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 11, vs. Auburn (Holiday Hoopsgiving) Atlanta, Ga., ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Sun., Dec. 19, Kansas State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 22, Kennesaw State, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 2, Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 5, at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 8, at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 11, Illinois, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 14, at Purdue, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 17, Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 22, at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 25, Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 29, Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 1, at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 5, Northwestern, Big Ten Network, Noon

Wed., Feb. 9, Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 13, at Iowa, FS1, 2 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 18, Maryland, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 22, at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 25, Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 28, at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Sun., March 6, at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Two-Minute Drill: Taking a closer look at Nebraska's triple option

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

