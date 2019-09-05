{{featured_button_text}}
Head coach Fred Hoiberg the rest of the Nebraska basketball staff will hit the road Monday for the start of the fall recruiting period.

While Husker nation gets its blood boiling for Saturday's football game at Colorado, the NU men's basketball program is gearing up for the start of the first full recruiting period of the Fred Hoiberg era.

The Huskers won't waste any time getting out on the road. Plans are in place to visit 2020 commits Donovan Williams of Lincoln North Star and D'Andre Davis of Indianapolis early next week, along with a slew of players with NU offers.

Among the players NU plans to visit are 2021 targets Chucky Hepburn of Bellevue West and Hunter Sallis of Millard North, along with 2022 target Jasen Green of Millard North.

The recruiting period begins Monday and runs through the end of March, with short dead periods in November and December.

As currently constructed, Nebraska's roster will have its full allotment of 2020 scholarship players when Williams and Davis sign their letters of intent. There are currently three open scholarships in the 2021 class.

