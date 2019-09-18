The Nebraska men's basketball team appears to have taken a page out of the football team's playbook.
A tweet from the NU men's hoops Twitter account Wednesday said that the Huskers had partnered with The Program, a leadership development group run by former special forces members.
Laying the foundation. 🧱#Redefine x @theprogramorg pic.twitter.com/Mk3TiZbwPy— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) September 18, 2019
The Program has famously partnered with Nebraska football twice since Scott Frost became head coach. In June, the Huskers released a video showing a part of the work The Program put the Huskers through.
Nebraska opens hoops practice for the 2019-20 season next Wednesday. Opening Night with Husker Hoops is set for next Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The event is a sellout.