Nebraska men's hoops practice, 7.23

Head coach Fred Hoiberg (right) speaks with freshman forward Akol Arop at practice at Hendricks Training Complex on Tuesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Nebraska men's basketball team appears to have taken a page out of the football team's playbook.

A tweet from the NU men's hoops Twitter account Wednesday said that the Huskers had partnered with The Program, a leadership development group run by former special forces members.

The Program has famously partnered with Nebraska football twice since Scott Frost became head coach. In June, the Huskers released a video showing a part of the work The Program put the Huskers through. 

Nebraska opens hoops practice for the 2019-20 season next Wednesday. Opening Night with Husker Hoops is set for next Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The event is a sellout.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

