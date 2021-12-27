Husker hoops' Sunday opponent, Ohio State, cancels Tuesday game; Buckeyes still expected to play NU

The Nebraska men's basketball team is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 2.
At least for right now.
The Huskers' opponent Sunday, Ohio State, announced on Monday it was canceling its Tuesday game against New Orleans as the Buckeyes continue to recover from a COVID-19 pause that has kept OSU off the court since Dec. 11.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said Monday on his radio show that the Buckeyes practiced with five players earlier in the day, four of which are eligible to play.
However, OSU is still planning to play the Huskers on Sunday, according to a news release.
"Our guys are progressing through the COVID return to play protocols well, but we just don't have the numbers or readiness to play a game yet," Holtmann said in a news release. "Player safety as it relates to COVID and as they return to play after a significant time off, will always be a top priority."
The omicron variant of COVID has already wreaked havoc on college sports, with dozens of basketball games and multiple bowl games being postponed or canceled altogether.
Multiple Big Ten teams have already been affected.
Penn State, like Ohio State, hasn't played since Dec. 11 and has already canceled two games. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play again Wednesday.
Wisconsin has also dealt with COVID issues, having canceled a Dec. 23 game against George Mason. The Badgers are planning to play Wednesday's scheduled game against Illinois State.
Illinois on Monday canceled its game against Florida A&M because of COVID issues in the Illini program.
Nebraska, of course, is plenty familiar with the challenges of navigating a COVID outbreak.
The Huskers played 15 games in 33 days to end last season, including playing at Maryland on back-to-back nights, after going through a COVID pause that lasted for nearly a month.
"You see it flying through the professional leagues right now, you see the football and the basketball teams that are getting shut down by it. It’s a scary time, especially with this new variant that sounds like it’s very contagious. And we've still got the Delta out there as well," Fred Hoiberg said earlier this month. "But we can’t worry about what we can’t control, so we'll just continue to go out there and get things fixed on our end, and hopefully it doesn’t infect our team."
