Husker hoops starts slow before grinding out win over Sam Houston State
Sam Houston State vs. Nebraska, 11.12

Nebraska's Alonzo Verge drives past Sam Houston State's Jaden Ray in the first half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Behind another big game from freshman Bryce McGowens and a shot of energy off the bench from Eduardo Andre, the Nebraska men's basketball team rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to down Sam Houston State 74-65 Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

While the first half of the second game of the season is far too early to say a team has reached a crossroads in its season, Nebraska was getting dangerously close after falling behind 22-12 while missing 15 of its first 19 shot attempts. 

A PBA crowd looking for something to cheer for kept waiting as NU went into the locker room down 32-27 after Savion Flagg's buzzer beater, then gave up a five-point play less than 30 seconds into the second half to fall behind 37-27.

Flagg finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds for Sam Houston State (1-1).

But behind McGowens, who was much more efficient offensively than in his 25-point debut against Western Illinois, and the spark from Andre, who played his first minutes of the season, Nebraska was able to grind out a win that might be as important as any the Huskers (1-1) get this season.

NU outscored Sam Houston State 47-33 after halftime.

McGowens finished with 29 points, one off the Nebraska freshman single-game record held by Tyronn Lue, going 9-for-13 from the field and hitting all four of NU's three-pointers.

Andre set career highs for points (11) and rebounds (seven) in just 15 minutes off the bench.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

