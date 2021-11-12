Husker hoops starts slow before grinding out win over Sam Houston State

Behind another big game from freshman Bryce McGowens and a shot of energy off the bench from Eduardo Andre, the Nebraska men's basketball team rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to down Sam Houston State 74-65 Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

While the first half of the second game of the season is far too early to say a team has reached a crossroads in its season, Nebraska was getting dangerously close after falling behind 22-12 while missing 15 of its first 19 shot attempts.

A PBA crowd looking for something to cheer for kept waiting as NU went into the locker room down 32-27 after Savion Flagg's buzzer beater, then gave up a five-point play less than 30 seconds into the second half to fall behind 37-27.

Flagg finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds for Sam Houston State (1-1).

But behind McGowens, who was much more efficient offensively than in his 25-point debut against Western Illinois, and the spark from Andre, who played his first minutes of the season, Nebraska was able to grind out a win that might be as important as any the Huskers (1-1) get this season.

NU outscored Sam Houston State 47-33 after halftime.