Husker hoops staffer Lutz leaving NU for other coaching opportunities

Lutz's official title was special assistant to the head coach. He assisted with game planning, nonconference scheduling, and helping with the day-to-day operations of the program. However, he was not allowed to coach the team during games due to NCAA rules.

"When I agreed to join Fred at Nebraska as special assistant, there was positive momentum in the NCAA for allowing an additional person to actively coach during practice and games. That has not happened," Lutz said in a news release. "While I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Lincoln and will always be grateful to Fred for allowing me to be a part in building the foundation of this program, I miss coaching and recruiting. Therefore, I am leaving Nebraska to pursue coaching opportunities and look forward to the next challenge. We loved our time in Lincoln and met many special friends whom we will forever cherish."