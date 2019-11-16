Nebraska was rolling along against South Dakota State when the Jackrabbits were able to get a bucket in the paint.
What happened next gave a snapshot of what Nebraska basketball will look like as long as Fred Hoiberg is the coach.
Nebraska quickly grabbed the ball out of the net and got it inbounds to point guard Cam Mack. Mack immediately fired a long outlet to Haanif Cheatham, who was streaking up the wing.
One dribble later, Cheatham was at the rim laying the ball in.
The entire play took 5 seconds.
At that point, Nebraska's lead was 36-14 on the way to a 90-73 win.
"For us, especially in that first half, it was a thing of beauty," Hoiberg said after Friday night's win. "That thing was flying up the floor and it was fun to watch."
Hoiberg called that play his favorite of the game. He had plenty more to choose from for that honor than he did in Nebraska's first two contests.
Nebraska pushed the pace like it hadn't yet in this young season. In 40 minutes, the Huskers had 78 possessions. Of those 78 possessions, 40 finished with dunk or layup attempts. NU scored 1.15 points per possession and scored 54% of the time it had the ball.
NU will take that every night if the it can get it.
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
"If you can play with that kind of speed and still play under control, which I thought we did," Hoiberg said. "I didn't ever think we got too far out of control. I didn't think we were making too many home run-type plays.
"I thought we were making simple plays, and when you have ball movement like that, good things tend to happen."
UC Riverside, which two weeks into the season is playing at the second slowest pace in the country among 352 Division I teams, got Nebraska to play at its pace on opening night. Southern Utah didn't mind running with the Huskers, but used a zone defense to bog down NU on the offensive end.
Nebraska, especially in the opening half, didn't give South Dakota State the opportunity to do either.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
"Coach really preached on pace (in practice)," Mack said Friday. "He said no one in the country can run with us, so just kind of picked it up and got the win."
Hoiberg praised his team for bouncing back from the 0-2 start and taking what it did in practice to a game. It led to a quick start, which led to more confidence.
"(SDSU) is a good team that knows how to win, and to come out here and establish the tempo and the pace where we wanted to have it is an important thing in a game like this," Hoiberg said. "We did not do that against Riverside."
It won't be that easy every night, especially against the portion of the Big Ten that would prefer to plod along. But after a start to the season few saw coming, Friday provided a glimmer of what Nebraska can look like when things are clicking.
"You try to get your team to go out and play with a killer mentality and have a killer instinct, and we had that for those first 20 minutes," Hoiberg said. "When you open up a lead like that, obviously good things are going on, and you just play with more swagger and more confidence. And that's what it's all about."
A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.