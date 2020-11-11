Husker hoops signs two, and could get more good news Friday as McGowens decision looms

He has nearly 18,000 Twitter followers and more than 21,000 followers on Instagram.

Tominaga's father, Hiroyuki, was a center for the Japan national team and played in the 1998 FIBA World Championship.

Nebraska received Breidenbach's letter of intent a few hours after Tominaga's.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward is ranked as the No. 133 player in the nation by Rivals and No. 92 by 247Sports, which has him as a four-star recruit in its composite rankings. ESPN ranks him as the No. 53 player in the class.

"Wilhelm brings a skill set that translates well to the uptempo system we play," Hoiberg said in a news release. "He runs the floor well, has the ability to play inside out and is a physical player who can easily step out to the perimeter and stretch the defense. One of the things that stands out when you watch him is his energy level he plays with. He is relentless and is not afraid to make the hustle plays that help his team win."

A California native, Breidenbach has been near the top of Nebraska’s recruiting board since NU first offered him in June 2019, just two months after Hoiberg was hired at Nebraska.