Husker hoops signs four-player class ranked in the top 35 nationally

It may not quite have the star power of the 2021 class, but the group of players the Nebraska men's basketball team has signed for 2022 isn't exactly a bunch of slouches.

Coach Fred Hoiberg and recruiting ace Matt Abdelmassih put together a four-player class ranked 30th nationally by Rivals and 34th by 247 Sports. All four of those players made things official Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Below is a look at the four players Nebraska will bring into the fold next season.

Blaise Keita

The first (and largest) commit to Nebraska's 2022 class, the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Keita was also the first to sign his letter of intent Wednesday.

The sophomore at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College is national junior college player of the year candidate this season after averaging 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season as Coffeyville won the national championship.

Considered by most recruiting experts as the top junior college prospect in the country, Keita is a four-star recruit according to Rivals and a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports.