Husker hoops signs four-player class ranked in the top 35 nationally

It may not quite have the star power of the 2021 class, but the group of players the Nebraska men's basketball team has signed for 2022 isn't exactly a bunch of slouches.
Coach Fred Hoiberg and recruiting ace Matt Abdelmassih put together a four-player class ranked 30th nationally by Rivals and 34th by 247 Sports. All four of those players made things official Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
Below is a look at the four players Nebraska will bring into the fold next season.
Blaise Keita
The first (and largest) commit to Nebraska's 2022 class, the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Keita was also the first to sign his letter of intent Wednesday.
The sophomore at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College is national junior college player of the year candidate this season after averaging 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season as Coffeyville won the national championship.
Considered by most recruiting experts as the top junior college prospect in the country, Keita is a four-star recruit according to Rivals and a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports.
"Blaise has dynamic physical tools, great size, athleticism, length and power to become a high-level big man in the Big Ten," Hoiberg said in a news release. "His ability to score around the rim as well as being able to extend out and be a threat beyond the arc will make him a weapon within our offense."
Ramel Lloyd
Using 247Sports' all-time recruiting rankings, Lloyd is the third-highest ranked recruit to commit and sign with Nebraska behind current freshman Bryce McGowens and former NU guard Glynn Watson.
Lloyd is a four-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite, which ranks him 91st nationally. Rivals has Lloyd as a three-star, ranked 126th nationally. ESPN ranks the guard 71st in the country.
"Ramel has a combination of length, athleticism and an overall elite skill set that will help him flourish in this conference," Hoiberg said. "His ability to use his size and versatility to create plays for himself and for others will make him an important piece to our program and our success moving forward."
After starring at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California, where he averaged 22 points per game as a sophomore, Lloyd transferred to national power Sierra Canyon last season and averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists per contest.
Jamarques Lawrence
Just 12 days after committing to Nebraska, Lawrence signed his national letter of intent with NU.
A 6-4, 180-pound shooting guard, Lawrence is rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, as well as in the 247Sports Composite.
"Jamarques is an elite shooter who understands the game at a very high level. His length and strong body will make him an intimidating guard to play against," Hoiberg said.
The senior at Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey was a teammate of current Husker C.J. Wilcher at the school, and is currently teammates with Wilcher's younger brother Simeon, a five-star prospect committed to North Carolina. He averaged13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.
Denim Dawson
Dawson will be the first player in Nebraska's 2022 class to arrive on campus.
After the three-star wing signed with the Huskers on Wednesday, Dawson plans to enroll at NU early and will join the program Dec. 27. He will redshirt this season.
"Denim is a powerful wing and tough competitor. He plays aggressively and brings a multi-level scoring presence to our system," Hoiberg said. "With his size and frame, he has the ability to create mismatches and the potential to become a great two-way player."
The 6-5, 180-pounder from California was originally a 2021 recruit who averaged 16 points and five rebounds per game for Orange Lutheran High School before deciding to reclassify to 2022.
