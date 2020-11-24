Husker hoops sets tip time, network for Georgia Tech game

Nebraska's Dec. 9 game against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge will tip off at 6:15 p.m. and be televised on ESPNU.

The game was the only Husker nonconference tilt that did not yet have a start time or network. The 6:15 tip means the Huskers will play consecutive evening games to round out the nonconference schedule. NU is slated to take on Creighton at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

Nebraska is slated to play just one other night game in its truncated nonconference schedule. The Huskers will host South Dakota for an 8 p.m. tip Dec. 1.

Of NU's four other nonconference games, two will start at 11 a.m., including Wednesday's season opener against McNeese State, while two more will start at 1 p.m.

Husker coach Fred Hoiberg is scheduled to meet with the media later this morning to preview the season-opening Golden Window Classic.

