Meet the Huskers has a new name and a new feel.
The Nebraska men's basketball team announced Monday that its season-opening event will take place Friday, Sept. 27.
Now called Opening Night with Husker Hoops, the event at Pinnacle Bank Arena is free and open to the public. It will feature a live scrimmage on the new PBA court, a to-be-announced musical act, fan contests, giveaways and more.
Most importantly, with 11 new scholarship players and three new walk-ons, the 2019-20 Husker roster will be introduced publicly for the first time. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the event beginning at 7 p.m.
"We wanted to kick off basketball season with an event that allows our fans to have a good time and get an early preview of our team as we start practice,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. “We hope this event is not only the start of a new tradition for our program, but also the start of festive weekend with the Husker football team hosting Ohio State the following day.”
Yes, there's also what could shape up to be a rather large football game the next day in Lincoln as the Buckeyes come to town.
Fans can start registering for lower bowl tickets to the event on Huskers.com/Tickets beginning at 10 a.m. July 15, with a limit of four reserved tickets per person. Upper bowl seats will be opened as needed.