Husker hoops set for five games in nine days as schedule shuffle begins
HUSKER MEN'S HOOPS

Husker hoops set for five games in nine days as schedule shuffle begins

Nebraska vs. Michigan State, 2.6

Trey McGowens and the Nebraska men's basketball team are set to play five games in nine days after the program's schedule shuffle took its first step Monday.

 Paul Sancya, Associated Press

Business is about to pick up.

The Nebraska men's basketball team will play five games in nine days after schedule changes announced Monday added a game to the schedule and moved another back one day.

The Huskers will now host Wisconsin on Wednesday and Illinois on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Big Ten tries to get NU's postponed games shoehorned into the schedule.

Nebraska will play Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on BTN. That game was originally set for a 4 p.m. Thursday tip on ESPN2. As a result, the Husker women now will host Iowa at 7 p.m. Thursday instead of Wednesday.

On Friday, No. 6 Illinois will come to Lincoln for an 8 p.m. game to make up the Jan. 13 contest between the teams that was postponed when the Huskers first went on pause.

NU's second game against Illinois, set for Feb. 24, will be moved to the final week of the regular season with a date and time to be announced.

Opening that Feb. 24 date gives Nebraska a full week to reschedule more games.

Those changes are in addition to Monday night's game at Minnesota and Sunday's game at Penn State.

The shuffling means the Huskers will play five games in nine days.

And there figures to be plenty more changes coming. The addition of the Illinois game still leaves NU with five postponed games that need to be made up as the regular season enters its final month.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

