Husker hoops set for five games in nine days as schedule shuffle begins

Business is about to pick up.

The Nebraska men's basketball team will play five games in nine days after schedule changes announced Monday added a game to the schedule and moved another back one day.

The Huskers will now host Wisconsin on Wednesday and Illinois on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Big Ten tries to get NU's postponed games shoehorned into the schedule.

Nebraska will play Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on BTN. That game was originally set for a 4 p.m. Thursday tip on ESPN2. As a result, the Husker women now will host Iowa at 7 p.m. Thursday instead of Wednesday.

On Friday, No. 6 Illinois will come to Lincoln for an 8 p.m. game to make up the Jan. 13 contest between the teams that was postponed when the Huskers first went on pause.

NU's second game against Illinois, set for Feb. 24, will be moved to the final week of the regular season with a date and time to be announced.

Opening that Feb. 24 date gives Nebraska a full week to reschedule more games.

Those changes are in addition to Monday night's game at Minnesota and Sunday's game at Penn State.

The shuffling means the Huskers will play five games in nine days.