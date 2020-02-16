Husker hoops senior Kavas announces college career is over

He came to Lincoln as one of the most accurate shooters in college basketball. In his first three seasons playing for Seattle University, Kavas was a career 45% three-point shooter who had taken more than half his career shot attempts from beyond the arc.

In 2017-18 Kavas shot 46% from three-point range and averaged 15 points per game. Despite an injury in 2018-19, he averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 46% from three-point range.

But Kavas has also dealt with a long string of setbacks

. He tore an ACL in the summer of 2015 and was forced to miss what would have been his freshman season. Last year, he suffered a broken shin and missed nine games.

Kavas was the Western Athletic Conference freshman of the year in 2016-17 after averaging about 12 points and four rebounds per game in conference play.

But Kavas never found the same level of success in Lincoln that he enjoyed in Seattle. His final season ends with him averaging 5.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38% from the field and 34% from three-point range.