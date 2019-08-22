{{featured_button_text}}
Fred Hoiberg's first season as Nebraska basketball coach is a sellout.

The final available season ticket was sold Thursday, 75 days before Nebraska's season opener against UC Riverside.

Earlier this summer, Nebraska began ticket renewals earlier this summer with the first ticket price increase in at least four seasons. Tickets in all three levels will cost $2 more per game than 2018-19.

"With the transition (to a new coach) it made sense," Marc Boehm, NU's former executive associate athletic director of external operations said at the time. "We've been very sensitive to not increasing prices dramatically."

That price increase evidently did little to dampen enthusiasm for a team with an entirely new coaching staff an an almost completely remade roster.

Boehm said the last price increase came before the 2015-16 season, when a $1-per-ticket increase was instituted in the 100 and 200 levels after Nebraska's run to the NCAA Tournament the previous season. Other than this year's increase, prices in the 300 level had remained the same since Pinnacle Bank Arena opened prior to the 2013-14 season.

