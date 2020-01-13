Husker hoops seeks to buck astounding Big Ten home team trend in trip to Ohio State

"It's incredible what this conference is," Hoiberg said. "Top to bottom, obviously any given day or night, anybody can beat anybody."

Coincidentally, when Nebraska and Ohio State meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Value City Arena, the game will match teams with two of those five home losses. Ohio State's home loss to Wisconsin was the second in its current four-game losing streak.

The No. 21-ranked Buckeyes spent seven consecutive weeks as a top 10 team earlier this season, reaching as high as No. 2 before their current losing streak.

"We've got to put what happened behind us. We've got to learn from it — the good and the bad that we did — and hopefully come out with a strong 40 minutes," Hoiberg said. "We're going to need it. If we have any chance of winning we're going to have to play a complete 40-minute game."

That, and NU will have to buck the staggering home-court advantage that has permeated the league.

Nebraska itself is 0-4 in true road games this season, including league losses by six points in overtime at Indiana and the five-point defeat at Northwestern. The Huskers fell behind Indiana 10-2 before making it a game. They trailed Northwestern by 18 late in the first half and by 15 at halftime before mounting a comeback.