Husker hoops seeks remedy for illness-inducing performance in previous matchup with Northwestern

Fred Hoiberg, his voice raw and his energy down, sat in a largely empty interview room Monday after his Nebraska men's basketball team wrapped up practice.

He was sick, and not just of his team's performances since the Huskers picked up their first Big Ten win of the season nearly two weeks ago.

Hoiberg wasn't looking for sympathy and isn't likely to get much from a frustrated fan base. But it was just another crummy development in a season full of them for Husker hoops.

Hoiberg stayed away from practice Sunday and mostly watched from the sideline on Monday before boarding a plane to Chicago with his team for a Tuesday night game at Northwestern.

Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game begins a string of four games in eight days — three of them on the road — and the last three over a five-day span.

"That should be pretty easy, as opposed to the 15 in 30 that we played last year," Hoiberg cracked. "A lot of it is going to be mental preparation.

"And it starts with a game and a team that just flat out put it on us last game; one of our more disappointing efforts of the year."

When you're on the verge of another 20-loss season, the disappointments tend to blend together.

But that 87-63 embarrassment at Pinnacle Bank Arena stands out, even in a season full of illness-inducing performances. Nebraska trailed by 22 at halftime and by as many as 34 in the second half in a game many thought the Huskers could win and perhaps jump-start something to end the season.

"We did not compete into the ball on our ball screen defense. Our ball pressure was very poor. They were just way too comfortable. And it just spiraled downhill," Hoiberg said. "If you don't give effort, it doesn't matter what your coverages, what your schemes are; you're not going to have a chance to be successful."

Success now for Nebraska comes down to the simple matter of whether the Huskers want to compete for 40 minutes or not. They did it for a half against Maryland before the struggling Terps pulled away after halftime in another disappointing effort.

"If you're a competitor you're going to bounce back, and go out and do everything you can to reverse what happened the last time we played (against Northwestern)," Hoiberg said.

After NU's assistant coaches ran practice Sunday in Hoiberg's absence, the group of Nate Loenser, Armon Gates and Doc Sadler will do the lion's share of the in-game communicating Tuesday.

Hoiberg said he hopes to turn a corner with his illness in the next day or so.

Whether his team can do the same remains to be seen.

Another freshman award for McGowens: Coming off a 25-point game against Maryland, Nebraska's Bryce McGowens on Monday was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the fourth consecutive week.

McGowens has now been named the league's freshman of the week seven times, tying him with six other players for second-most freshman awards since the Big Ten started the honor in 2010.

Ohio State's Jared Sullinger holds the record with 12 freshman of the week nods in 2010-11.

Against Maryland, McGowens finished 14-of-15 at the free-throw line and added three rebounds and a steal. His 25 points moved him into second place on Nebraska's all-time freshman scoring list, and into 10th on NU's freshman rebound list. It was his fourth game this season of 25 or more points.

