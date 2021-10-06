Husker hoops secures pledge from 2022 wing Denim Dawson

Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih have added some Denim to their wardrobes.

Denim Dawson, a 2022 wing prospect out of California, announced his commitment to the Nebraska men's basketball team Wednesday afternoon on social media.

The 6-foot-6 Dawson got a scholarship offer from the Huskers less than a month ago after a strong summer on the AAU circuit playing for the California Stars.

He was one of a half-dozen official visitors in Lincoln last weekend for Opening Night with Husker Hoops, and committed just a few days after his visit.

Dawson chose Nebraska over Georgia Tech and Iona. He was scheduled to take official visits to both schools, but found what he wanted in Lincoln.

Originally a 2021 recruit, Dawson is doing a post-graduate year at Southern California Academy.

He becomes the third member of Nebraska's 2022 class, joining guard Ramel Lloyd and forward Blaise Keita.

