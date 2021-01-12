Husker hoops' Saturday game at Maryland postponed as NU pause continues

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced Tuesday that its Saturday game at Maryland has been postponed as the Huskers deal with positive COVID-19 tests within their program.

The announcement comes one day after NU paused all team activities due to multiple positives tests among its Tier I personnel, which includes, players, coaches and staffers.

No determination has been made on how NU's pause could affect games beyond Saturday. Nebraska's next scheduled game is Jan. 20 at home against Minnesota.

The Maryland game is Nebraska's fourth this season to be affected by COVID-19, and its third Big Ten game. Contests against Purdue, Illinois and Maryland have been postponed, while a nonconference game against Florida A&M was canceled after a positive test in the Rattlers' program.

The individuals who have tested positive are in isolation, NU said Monday. Any players who test positive must sit out for 17 days, according to Big Ten Conference protocols.