Husker hoops' Saturday game at Maryland postponed as NU pause continues

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced Tuesday that its Saturday game at Maryland has been postponed as the Huskers deal with positive COVID-19 tests within their program.
The announcement comes one day after NU paused all team activities due to multiple positives tests among its Tier I personnel, which includes, players, coaches and staffers.
No determination has been made on how NU's pause could affect games beyond Saturday. Nebraska's next scheduled game is Jan. 20 at home against Minnesota.
The Maryland game is Nebraska's fourth this season to be affected by COVID-19, and its third Big Ten game. Contests against Purdue, Illinois and Maryland have been postponed, while a nonconference game against Florida A&M was canceled after a positive test in the Rattlers' program.
The individuals who have tested positive are in isolation, NU said Monday. Any players who test positive must sit out for 17 days, according to Big Ten Conference protocols.
Following that timeline, any Husker players who tested positive Monday would miss at least two games in addition to the postponed Illinois and Maryland games: vs. Minnesota Jan. 20, and at Iowa Jan. 24.
Nebraska has a few gaps in its remaining schedule into which it could try to reschedule the lost games.
The Huskers have six days between their Jan. 24 contest at Iowa and a Jan. 30 home game against Penn State; five days between road games at Michigan State Feb. 3 and Minnesota Feb. 8; and seven days between a home game against Rutgers Feb. 28 and a road trip to Northwestern on March 7 to end the regular season.
At least four Huskers have tested positive for COVID-19 before the current shutdown: two players during summer workouts, Eduardo Andre just before the start of the season and Yvan Ouedraogo last week.
Nebraska is 4-8, 0-5 in the Big Ten, and has lost 21 consecutive regular-season Big Ten games and 22 games overall against conference foes.
Check back for updates to this story.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.