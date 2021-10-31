 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker hoops rolls past Colorado in charity exhibition
0 Comments
topical

Husker hoops rolls past Colorado in charity exhibition

  • Updated
  • 0
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31

Lincoln, Nebraska - 10/31/2021 - Nebraska's Keon Edwards (right) hits a three point shot against Colorado in the first half while on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

 EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star

As far as exhibition games go, the Nebraska men's basketball team couldn't ask for much more.

The Huskers blitzed Colorado in an electric first half, pushed the lead to 27 with 12 minutes to go, and then had to fight through some adversity — much of it self-inflicted — before coming away with an 82-67 win Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska led by double digits for the game's final 33 minutes, holding Colorado to 35% shooting and limiting the Buffaloes to a 3-of-19 effort from three-point range.

Freshman Bryce McGowens scored a team-high 15 points and added four rebounds for Nebraska as four players reached double figures. Derrick Walker scored 12 points, C.J. Wilcher had 11, and Alonzo Verge finished with 10 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Nebraska led 67-40 with 11:50 left, then scored four points over the next six and a half minutes as the advantage dwindled to 12. But four straight points from Walker, and five more from McGowens righted the ship as NU will now prepare for its season opener on Nov. 9 against Western Illinois.

The Huskers bolted to a 33-11 lead less than 10 minutes into the game as Wilcher knocked down a trio of three-pointers, Verge pierced Colorado's defense repeatedly, and NU burned Colorado with its transition offense.

While Nebraska's rebounding woes continued — Colorado rebounded six of its first 10 missed shots and finished with 23 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points — NU's offense was at times overwhelming, and its active defense forced Colorado into 16 turnovers, including 11 in the first half.

At one point the Huskers were 11-for-19 from three-point range before missing seven of their final eight, with six players knocking down 

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 82, Colorado 67
Old friend, new test for Husker hoops, who hope to use Colorado scrimmage as a barometer
A transfer shines and Huskers win comfortably, but opening exhibition highlights work left to be done
From no scholarship offers a year ago to a home in Lincoln, 2022 guard Jamarques Lawrence finds a place with Husker hoops
Steven M. Sipple: Out of respect for Fred, it's time to attach real expectations to Husker hoops

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Scott Frost says Adrian Martinez is healthy going into Purdue game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News