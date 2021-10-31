Husker hoops rolls past Colorado in charity exhibition

As far as exhibition games go, the Nebraska men's basketball team couldn't ask for much more.
The Huskers blitzed Colorado in an electric first half, pushed the lead to 27 with 12 minutes to go, and then had to fight through some adversity — much of it self-inflicted — before coming away with an 82-67 win Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska led by double digits for the game's final 33 minutes, holding Colorado to 35% shooting and limiting the Buffaloes to a 3-of-19 effort from three-point range.
Freshman Bryce McGowens scored a team-high 15 points and added four rebounds for Nebraska as four players reached double figures. Derrick Walker scored 12 points, C.J. Wilcher had 11, and Alonzo Verge finished with 10 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Nebraska led 67-40 with 11:50 left, then scored four points over the next six and a half minutes as the advantage dwindled to 12. But four straight points from Walker, and five more from McGowens righted the ship as NU will now prepare for its season opener on Nov. 9 against Western Illinois.
The Huskers bolted to a 33-11 lead less than 10 minutes into the game as Wilcher knocked down a trio of three-pointers, Verge pierced Colorado's defense repeatedly, and NU burned Colorado with its transition offense.
While Nebraska's rebounding woes continued — Colorado rebounded six of its first 10 missed shots and finished with 23 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points — NU's offense was at times overwhelming, and its active defense forced Colorado into 16 turnovers, including 11 in the first half.
At one point the Huskers were 11-for-19 from three-point range before missing seven of their final eight, with six players knocking down
Check back for photos and updates to this story.
A transfer shines and Huskers win comfortably, but opening exhibition highlights work left to be done
From no scholarship offers a year ago to a home in Lincoln, 2022 guard Jamarques Lawrence finds a place with Husker hoops
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.