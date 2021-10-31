Husker hoops rolls past Colorado in charity exhibition

As far as exhibition games go, the Nebraska men's basketball team couldn't ask for much more.

The Huskers blitzed Colorado in an electric first half, pushed the lead to 27 with 12 minutes to go, and then had to fight through some adversity — much of it self-inflicted — before coming away with an 82-67 win Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska led by double digits for the game's final 33 minutes, holding Colorado to 35% shooting and limiting the Buffaloes to a 3-of-19 effort from three-point range.

Freshman Bryce McGowens scored a team-high 15 points and added four rebounds for Nebraska as four players reached double figures. Derrick Walker scored 12 points, C.J. Wilcher had 11, and Alonzo Verge finished with 10 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Nebraska led 67-40 with 11:50 left, then scored four points over the next six and a half minutes as the advantage dwindled to 12. But four straight points from Walker, and five more from McGowens righted the ship as NU will now prepare for its season opener on Nov. 9 against Western Illinois.