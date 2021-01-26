Husker hoops return pushed to Feb. 6 due to schedule adjustment

The Nebraska men's basketball team's return to action from an extended COVID-19 pause will wait a few more days.

NU's Feb. 3 game at Michigan State has been moved to Feb. 6 to accommodate the ever-changing Big Ten schedule, the schools announced Tuesday night.

Michigan State, which is coming out of its own COVID-19 pause, will now play Iowa on Feb. 2 to make up the Jan. 14 matchup between the schools that was postponed earlier this month.

That move pushed the Huskers' matchup with the Spartans to Feb. 6. The game will tip at 5:30 p.m. on BTN.

The date change means Nebraska will have gone nearly a full month without playing a game. The last time NU was on the court was Jan. 10 against Indiana.

The Huskers announced one day later they were pausing all team activities after a rash of positive COVID-19 tests in the program, including seven players and head coach Fred Hoiberg.