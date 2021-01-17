Husker hoops remains on pause as Hoiberg announces he and seven players tested positive for virus

Nebraska has now had six games this season postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, including five Big Ten games. Those five postponed league games are the most of any team in the conference. Penn State has had four games postponed, with two of those rescheduled.

In addition to the Minnesota and Iowa games, contests against Purdue, Illinois and Maryland have been postponed, while a nonconference game against Florida A&M was canceled after a positive test in the Rattlers' program.

"I cannot emphasize enough the importance of social responsibility by wearing your mask and keeping proper social distance," Hoiberg said.

Nebraska's (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten) next scheduled game is Jan. 30, when the Huskers host Penn State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

If that game is played, it will end up being NU's first game in 20 days, and just its third in the entire month of January.

Hoiberg's twin sons, Sam and Charlie, are seniors on the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team and the Thunderbolts' two leading scorers. Pius X did not play its home game Saturday against Omaha Bryan, postponing it to a later date still to be determined.