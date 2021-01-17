 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker hoops remain on pause as Hoiberg announces he and seven players tested positive for virus
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Husker hoops remain on pause as Hoiberg announces he and seven players tested positive for virus

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. McNeese State, 11.25

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg (left) directs the Huskers on the court as assistant coach Doc Sadler looks on earlier this season at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hoiberg's positive test came Friday. The Huskers have 12 total individuals — including seven players — in isolation or quarantine because of positive tests, according to a news release from the university.

At least 30% of Nebraska's Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches and staff members with close contact, have tested positive in the last seven days.

That puts the team in the red/red category in the Big Ten's virus protocols for both team positivity rate and population positivity rate, meaning the team must stay paused for at least seven more days beginning with Sunday. That means upcoming games against Minnesota (Wednesday) and Iowa (Jan. 24) are postponed.

"I immediately took direction from our medical staff when I found out, and started self-isolating," Hoiberg said in a statement. "I am experiencing symptoms, but my condition has improved over the last 24 hours."

Hoiberg's statement went on to say that Nebraska's program "has been hit hard over the last 10 days."

"We are all trying to manage it and get through it," Hoiberg said. "We have taken a pause from all basketball-related activities and will return only when it is absolutely safe to do so."

Nebraska has now had six games this season postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, including five Big Ten games.

In addition to the Minnesota and Iowa games, contests against Purdue, Illinois and Maryland have been postponed, while a nonconference game against Florida A&M was canceled after a positive test in the Rattlers' program.

"I cannot emphasize enough the importance of social responsibility by wearing your mask and keeping proper social distance," Hoiberg said.

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hoiberg describes situation around team's schedule and previews team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News