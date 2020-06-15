Husker hoops releases nonconference schedule; Creighton game set for Dec. 12

The annual matchup with Creighton and a game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge highlight the Nebraska men's basketball nonconference schedule, which was released Monday.
The Creighton game will be played Saturday, Dec. 12, in Lincoln. That date marks the fourth consecutive season the teams will play on a Saturday after nine consecutive years of no Saturday games in the rivalry.
No tip times have been released for any of the matchups, which are scheduled to begin Nov. 2 with an exhibition game against Peru State.
The ACC/Big Ten game will be played sometime between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. In the previous two seasons, NU has gone on the road for its ACC/Big Ten game, including last year's trip to Georgia Tech.
Other home games on the schedule include the Nov. 10 regular-season opener against Cleveland State, which is coached by Dennis Gates. The second-year Vikings coach is the brother of Nebraska assistant Armon Gates.
Nebraska will also host Purdue Fort Wayne, Lamar, Missouri-Kansas City and Florida A&M, in addition to three games at the Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) Invitational and a game against Kansas State Dec. 19 in Kansas City, Missouri.
If you're looking closely, you might see that there are no true road games on the schedule. Nebraska will play seven home games and four neutral-site contests, and its only road game before January will come in one of its two Big Ten games in December.
The Myrtle Beach event also includes Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Penn, Pittsburgh and Utah State. The bracket for that tournament will be announced later this summer.
NU will play its two early Big Ten games in early December, between its ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest and the Creighton game.
Nebraska's 2020 nonconference schedule
Nov. 2 vs. Peru State (exhibition)
Nov. 10 vs. Cleveland State
Nov. 14 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
Nov. 19-22 at Myrtle Beach Invitational
Nov. 25 vs. Lamar
Nov. 30-Dec. 2 ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Opponent TBA)
Dec. 12 vs. Creighton
Dec. 19 vs. Kansas State (In Kansas City)
Dec. 21 vs. UMKC
Dec. 29 vs. Florida A&M
