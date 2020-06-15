Husker hoops releases non-conference schedule; Creighton game set for Dec. 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual matchup with Creighton and a game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge highlight the Nebraska men's basketball non-conference schedule, which was released Monday.

The Creighton game will be played Saturday, December 12, in Lincoln. That date marks the fourth consecutive season the teams will play on a Saturday after nine consecutive years of no Saturday games in the rivalry.

No tip times have been released for any of the matchups, which are scheduled to begin November 2 with an exhibition game against Peru State.

Grand Island's Traudt receives offers from Nebraska, Creighton In-state Division I programs Nebraska and Creighton wasted little time offering one of the top rising prospects in the region.

The ACC/Big Ten game will be played sometime between November 30 and December 2.

Other home games on the schedule include the November 10 regular-season opener against Cleveland State, which is coached by Dennis Gates. The second-year Vikings coach is the brother of Nebraska assistant Armon Gates.

Nebraska will also host Purdue Fort Wayne, Lamar, Missouri-Kansas City and Florida A&M, in addition to three games at the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational and a game against Kansas State December 19 in Kansas City.

The Myrtle Beach event also includes Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Penn, Pittsburgh and Utah State. The bracket for that tournament will be announced later this summer.