You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Husker hoops releases non-conference schedule; Creighton game set for Dec. 12
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Husker hoops releases non-conference schedule; Creighton game set for Dec. 12

{{featured_button_text}}
Creighton vs. Nebraska, 12.7

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott (left) and Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg greet each other prior to the Huskers-Bluejays game Dec. 7, 2019, at CHI Health Center. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The annual matchup with Creighton and a game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge highlight the Nebraska men's basketball non-conference schedule, which was released Monday.

The Creighton game will be played Saturday, December 12, in Lincoln. That date marks the fourth consecutive season the teams will play on a Saturday after nine consecutive years of no Saturday games in the rivalry.

No tip times have been released for any of the matchups, which are scheduled to begin November 2 with an exhibition game against Peru State.

The ACC/Big Ten game will be played sometime between November 30 and December 2.

Other home games on the schedule include the November 10 regular-season opener against Cleveland State, which is coached by Dennis Gates. The second-year Vikings coach is the brother of Nebraska assistant Armon Gates.

Nebraska will also host Purdue Fort Wayne, Lamar, Missouri-Kansas City and Florida A&M, in addition to three games at the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational and a game against Kansas State December 19 in Kansas City.

The Myrtle Beach event also includes Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Penn, Pittsburgh and Utah State. The bracket for that tournament will be announced later this summer.

NU will play its two early Big Ten games in early December, between its ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest, and the Creighton game.

Nebraska's 2020 non-conference schedule

* Nov. 2 vs. Peru State (exhibition)

* Nov. 10 vs. Cleveland State

* Nov. 14 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

* Nov. 19-22 at Myrtle Beach Invitational

* Nov. 25 vs. Lamar

* Nov. 30-Dec. 2 ACC/Big Ten Challenge (opponent, date unknown)

* Dec. 12 vs. Creighton

* Dec. 19 at Kansas State

* Dec. 21 vs. UMKC

* Dec. 29 vs. Florida A&M

Through the years with Fred Hoiberg

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Fred Hoiberg introduced as Nebraska's head basketball coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News