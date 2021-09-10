Husker hoops recruiting coordinator Shannan Lum headed to NBA to join staff in Dallas

Just a few months after history-making hire at Nebraska, Shannan Lum is moving to the next level.

Lum, who joined the Huskers as the team's recruiting coordinator in May, has accepted a position on the Dallas Mavericks' staff.

Her position in Lincoln will be filled by Athan Katsantonis, who was previously serving as an NU graduate assistant.

When Lum was hired in late May, she became the first woman of Asian American and Pacific Islander descent to hold the title of recruiting coordinator at a Power Five program, and the second women to be in such a role.

In an interview with the Journal Star in June, Lum recalled reading about San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, and Natalie Nakase, an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers' G League team

"I want it to get to a point where I'm not digging through to find information about them, and it's just a normal press release," Lum said.

"And it doesn't even have to be just women. Men or women, but it's the right person for the right job, is what I'm hoping for. I think there's a lot of women out there who are just as qualified and deserve the opportunity. Hopefully we can make society kind of see a more open-mindedness."