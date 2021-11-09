 Skip to main content
Husker hoops recruit Denim Dawson to enroll early; will redshirt this season
topical

  • Updated
  • 0

Denim Dawson didn't need much time to commit to the Nebraska men's basketball team, and he won't waste any time getting to campus, either.

The three-star wing plans to sign with the Huskers Wednesday, and will enroll early, joining the program Dec. 27.

Dawson won't play this season. Instead, the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder from California will redshirt.

After a strong summer on the AAU circuit playing for the California Stars, Dawson received a Nebraska offer in September and committed to the Huskers on Oct. 6. He chose NU after taking an official visit to Lincoln during Nebraska's Opening Night event.

Originally a 2021 recruit, Dawson was doing a post-graduate year at Southern California Academy before deciding to get a head start on his college career, thanks in part to Nebraska having one open scholarship spot this season.

"It (happened) pretty quickly, but I don't feel like I made the wrong decision. I feel like I made the right decision," Dawson said after committing. "I feel like the play style is how I want to play: fast and with pace. That's how I played in AAU and that's how I played my best and got all my offers. So I feel like this is the right path."

Dawson will be the first member of Nebraska's 2022 class to arrive on campus. Junior college forward Blaise Keita just started his season at Coffeyville Community College, and high school stars Ramel Lloyd and Jamarques Lawrence are preparing for their senior seasons.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

