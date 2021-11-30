Husker hoops ready to take show on the road, seeking to reverse fortunes away from Lincoln

"Our guys are excited to get out and play in this event. And our big thing is just continue to build. I feel much better about where things are right now compared to where they were early in the season after the first couple games, and we just have to keep making progress," Hoiberg said. "I've been proud of our guys for buying into everything we've been talking about, and getting better in a lot of areas where we need to improve."

Nebraska (5-2) is coming off perhaps its most complete performance of the season, an 83-70 win over South Dakota in which the Huskers led by as many as 23 in the second half.

It's a good time for NU to be playing well, as Wednesday's game against the Wolfpack (5-1) is the first of five straight against power conference foes, with two of those games coming against Big Ten opponents Indiana and Michigan.

"We're all excited to play against some high-level competition. No disrespect to the team's we've played, but it's — you get into conference play, and you play some SEC, ACC teams, so we're excited for that," Wilcher said. "I just think you have to be a little more locked in. There's certain things you can't give up because the teams are getting better. So it's more being locked in and turning things up."